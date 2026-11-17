Chennai Super Kings are set for a major change ahead of the IPL 2027 season. For the first time in 19 years, MS Dhoni will not be part of the team as an active player. Just hours before the retention deadline, CSK confirmed that the 45-year-old has decided to retire from the IPL and will take up a mentor’s role with the franchise next season.
Dhoni’s decision marks the end of a remarkable playing career with Chennai. The former India captain has been one of the biggest figures in the franchise’s history and led them to five IPL titles.
CSK were also involved in the trade window ahead of the auction. The franchise exchanged fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis with Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring in all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.
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What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions?
The rules for retaining players depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. This applies to both Indian and overseas cricketers.
However, the rules are more flexible ahead of a mini auction, allowing teams to retain as many players as they want.
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Despite this flexibility, every franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in its squad. Each team will have a total auction purse of Rs 125 crore to build its squad for the upcoming season.
Released players by CSK ahead of IPL 2027
MS Dhoni, Aman Khan, Dian Forrester, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Akash Madhwal, Prashant Veer, Spencer Johnson, Zak Foulkes, Khaleel Ahmed (traded out), Nathan Ellis (traded out)
Retained players by CSK ahead of IPL 2027
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (traded in), Jack Edwards (traded in)