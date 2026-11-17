Chennai Super Kings are set for a major change ahead of the IPL 2027 season. For the first time in 19 years, MS Dhoni will not be part of the team as an active player. Just hours before the retention deadline, CSK confirmed that the 45-year-old has decided to retire from the IPL and will take up a mentor’s role with the franchise next season.

Dhoni’s decision marks the end of a remarkable playing career with Chennai. The former India captain has been one of the biggest figures in the franchise’s history and led them to five IPL titles.

CSK were also involved in the trade window ahead of the auction. The franchise exchanged fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis with Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring in all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions?

The rules for retaining players depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. This applies to both Indian and overseas cricketers.