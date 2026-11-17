Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced their list of retained and released players ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The franchise had already made a major move during the trade window by sending captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals in exchange for spinner Kuldeep Yadav. After two difficult seasons with Lucknow, Pant will return to his former franchise, Delhi Capitals.

The move has also resulted in a pay cut for Pant. His salary has come down from Rs 27 crore to Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep, meanwhile, has joined LSG for Rs 13.25 crore. ALSO READ: RR Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions? The rules for player retention depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. The limit applies to both Indian and overseas players.

However, mini auctions offer teams more flexibility, allowing them to retain as many players as they want. Despite this flexibility, every franchise must have a squad of 25 players. Each team will have a total purse of Rs 157 crore to build its squad for the upcoming season. ALSO READ: GT Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Gujarat Titans Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction List of Players Retained by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2027 Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Josh Inglis, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sam Curran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arjun Tendulkar, Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary.

List of Players Released by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2027 Matthew Breetzke (Rs 75 lakh), Avesh Khan (Rs 9.75 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 2 crore), George Linde (Rs 1 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 2 crore), Naman Tiwari (Rs 1 crore) and Arshin Kulkarni (Rs 30 lakh).