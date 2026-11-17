Former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released Australian opener Travis Head ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The franchise announced its list of retained and released players before next month’s auction, with Head among the biggest names to miss out.

Head’s release has freed up Rs 14 crore for SRH. The Australian batter is set to skip the upcoming season to manage his workload ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Sunrisers were also busy during the trade window, making several changes to their squad. Spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to Delhi Capitals for Rs 40 lakh, while fast bowler T Natarajan returned to SRH for Rs 5 crore.

The Hyderabad-based franchise also completed a trade deal with Chennai Super Kings. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moved to CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis joined Sunrisers in exchange.

Apart from Head, SRH have released eight other players ahead of the 20th edition of the tournament.

What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions?

The rules for player retention depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. This applies to both Indian and overseas cricketers.