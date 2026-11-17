Former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released Australian opener Travis Head ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The franchise announced its list of retained and released players before next month’s auction, with Head among the biggest names to miss out.
Head’s release has freed up Rs 14 crore for SRH. The Australian batter is set to skip the upcoming season to manage his workload ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Sunrisers were also busy during the trade window, making several changes to their squad. Spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to Delhi Capitals for Rs 40 lakh, while fast bowler T Natarajan returned to SRH for Rs 5 crore.
ALSO READ: PBKS Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
The Hyderabad-based franchise also completed a trade deal with Chennai Super Kings. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moved to CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis joined Sunrisers in exchange.
Apart from Head, SRH have released eight other players ahead of the 20th edition of the tournament.
What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions?
The rules for player retention depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. This applies to both Indian and overseas cricketers.
However, the rules are more flexible before a mini auction. Teams can retain as many players as they want, without the retention limits that apply during a mega auction.
Despite this flexibility, every franchise must have a squad of 25 players. Each team will have a total auction purse of Rs 157 crore to build its squad for the upcoming season.
Released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Dishan Madushanka, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, David Payne, RS Ambrish, Harshal Patel (traded out), Zeeshan Ansari (traded out), Liam Livingstone (traded out), Jack Edwards (traded out)
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Retained players by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, R Smaran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, T Natarajan (traded in), Khaleel Ahmed (traded in), Nathan Ellis (traded in)