Shubman Gill-led India will face New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series, scheduled to take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19. The Men in Blue have plenty at stake, as they need to win both Tests to keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final alive. India will be keen to get off to a winning start, but the hosts are expected to put up a tough fight.

New Zealand have enjoyed a strong record against India in home Tests. They have not lost a Test match against India on their home soil since March 2009. Their record at the Basin Reserve is even more impressive, with their last defeat against India at the venue coming back in 1968.

The hosts will be without white-ball captain Mitchell Santner for the series opener after he suffered a fracture. However, the return of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway will strengthen their squad. ALSO READ: CSK Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction India, meanwhile, will welcome back Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler was rested during the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour and is set to play his first Test since November 2025. Bumrah is expected to lead India’s pace attack, with at least three specialist fast bowlers likely to feature alongside him.

In the batting department, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal will also be looking to make an impact. All three are part of the Test squad and did not feature in the earlier white-ball matches on the tour. India vs New Zealand 1st Test Pitch Report: What to Expect at Basin Reserve? The Basin Reserve pitch in Wellington is expected to offer plenty of help to fast bowlers, particularly during the first two days of the Test. The surface has a good covering of grass, which could make life difficult for the batters early in the match.

Around 15mm of grass has reportedly been left on the pitch, much more than the usual 6-8mm seen at the start of most Test matches. With overcast conditions and strong winds expected, seamers from both teams could get plenty of movement with the new ball.

ALSO READ: LSG Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction More Help for Pacers on Day 1 and Day 2 The first two days could be challenging for the batters. Cloudy conditions, humidity of around 88 per cent and winds blowing at nearly 27 kmph are expected to assist swing bowling.

The grass on the surface should also help fast bowlers generate movement off the pitch. Both teams will be aware of the conditions and may look to make the most of the early assistance. Pitch Expected to Become Better for Batting From Day 3 The conditions are likely to change as the match progresses. Once the grass wears down and the new ball loses its shine, the pitch could become easier to bat on.

By Day 3, the surface is expected to settle into a better batting track, allowing batters to play their shots with more confidence. Teams winning the toss may therefore have to think carefully about their decision. Spinners May Have a Limited Role The Basin Reserve has traditionally favoured fast bowlers, and the numbers from the current World Test Championship cycle back that up. Fast bowlers have taken 85.3 per cent of the wickets at this venue during the cycle.

This suggests that India’s pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, could play a major role in the series opener. Spinners may have to wait for assistance from the surface, with seam and swing expected to remain the main weapons for both teams.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test online and on TV for free in India: When and where will the first Test between India and New Zealand take place? The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday to Monday, November 19 to 23.



What is the start time of each day’s play of the 1st India-New Zealand Test? Match action on each of the five days of the first India-New Zealand Test will start at 03:30 AM IST. What is the time of the coin toss on Day 1 of the 1st India vs New Zealand Test? The coin toss in the Test series opener between India and New Zealand will take place at 03:00 AM IST on Thursday (November 19).

Which TV channel will live telecast the first Test between India and New Zealand? The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 TV channels in India from 03:30 AM IST onwards. The match will go on until 11:00 AM IST.

How to watch the first India vs New Zealand Test online? The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the first India-New Zealand Test from Basin Reserve in Wellington. Where will India vs New Zealand 1st Test match can be streamed free in India? The first Test match between India and New Zealand will be live for free on DD Sports (via DD Free Dish). India vs New Zealand playing XI for 1st Test India’s likely playing XI for 1st Test against New Zealand: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand likely playing XI for 1st Test against India: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy