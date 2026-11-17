India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has landed in trouble with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his send-off to New Zealand opener Tim Seifert during the fourth ODI last week. The pacer was reprimanded by the governing body on Tuesday and received one demerit point for his behaviour.

The incident took place at Mount Maunganui after Brar dismissed Seifert towards the end of the 12th over. The ICC felt that the Indian pacer’s celebration was aggressive and could have been seen as disrespectful towards the New Zealand batter.

Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The rule deals with a player’s use of words, actions or gestures that could insult a batter or provoke an aggressive response following their dismissal.

The ICC stated that Brar’s celebration could have triggered a similar reaction from Seifert.

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The incident happened after the Indian pacer got the New Zealand opener caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Brar then moved in front of Seifert while giving him a send-off and exchanged a few words with the batter.

Brar Gets One Demerit Point

The ICC confirmed that this was Brar’s second offence within a 24-month period. With the latest penalty, his disciplinary record now stands at two demerit points.

Brar admitted to the offence and accepted the punishment suggested by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, the matter did not require a formal hearing.

What Is The Punishment For A Level 1 Offence?

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, a Level 1 breach can lead to an official reprimand or a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee.

Players can also receive one or two demerit points, depending on the nature of the offence. Brar has received one demerit point for his send-off to Seifert, taking his total to two in the last 24 months.