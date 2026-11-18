India bowling coach Morne Morkel is confident that the team has enough bowling options to take 20 wickets in the upcoming Test. He also backed Mohammed Siraj, calling him a world-class performer, but made it clear that captain Shubman Gill will have the final say on the playing XI.

With India looking to finalise their bowling combination according to the conditions, Morkel said he had shared his thoughts with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The bowling coach believes that players who have performed for India should also get the backing and opportunities they deserve.

“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in the India jersey, whenever he has played. My feedback to Gautam (Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately, the call will be taken by Shubman,” Morkel said during the pre-match press conference.

Morne Morkel Backs India’s Bowling Options, Leaves Final Call To Shubman Gill

Morkel explained that India have added a few more bowling options to their squad to cover different situations. However, he stressed that the team must find the right combination rather than make changes without a clear plan.

He also wants the management to give enough opportunities to players who have already done well in the Indian jersey.

“That is the reason why we have added a couple of guys even on the wings, you know, so we leave no stone unturned, but also you want to give guys who are doing well in the jersey also that security and that opportunity,” he said.

The bowling coach added that the team would consider the roles required from each bowler before making the final selection. He also highlighted the importance of bowling partnerships and adapting to the wind.

‘Block Outside Noise’: Morkel’s Message To Indian Bowlers

Morkel wants India’s bowlers to focus on their job instead of worrying too much about the conditions or outside discussions. According to him, consistently hitting the right areas remains the most important part of bowling in Test cricket.