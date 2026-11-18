India bowling coach Morne Morkel is confident that the team has enough bowling options to take 20 wickets in the upcoming Test. He also backed Mohammed Siraj, calling him a world-class performer, but made it clear that captain Shubman Gill will have the final say on the playing XI.
With India looking to finalise their bowling combination according to the conditions, Morkel said he had shared his thoughts with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The bowling coach believes that players who have performed for India should also get the backing and opportunities they deserve.
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“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in the India jersey, whenever he has played. My feedback to Gautam (Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately, the call will be taken by Shubman,” Morkel said during the pre-match press conference.
Morne Morkel Backs India’s Bowling Options, Leaves Final Call To Shubman Gill
Morkel explained that India have added a few more bowling options to their squad to cover different situations. However, he stressed that the team must find the right combination rather than make changes without a clear plan.
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He also wants the management to give enough opportunities to players who have already done well in the Indian jersey.
“That is the reason why we have added a couple of guys even on the wings, you know, so we leave no stone unturned, but also you want to give guys who are doing well in the jersey also that security and that opportunity,” he said.
The bowling coach added that the team would consider the roles required from each bowler before making the final selection. He also highlighted the importance of bowling partnerships and adapting to the wind.
‘Block Outside Noise’: Morkel’s Message To Indian Bowlers
Morkel wants India’s bowlers to focus on their job instead of worrying too much about the conditions or outside discussions. According to him, consistently hitting the right areas remains the most important part of bowling in Test cricket.
“We need to block outside noise and get the ball in the right areas. We cannot afford to lose points. The team needs to take ownership and get quicker to the mark. The responsibility lies with the bowler and the captain,” he said.
Talking about the impact of wind on bowling, Morkel explained that it can help bowlers generate movement, but they need to remain clear about their plans.
“When you bowl into the wind, you get a bit of shape. Your thought process is important. You can hold your actions a bit longer. Don’t overthink conditions,” he added.
Morkel Wants India To Produce Match-Winning Spells Even On Day 4 And 5
Morkel believes that a good start can set the tone for a Test match, but bowlers must remain ready to deliver at any stage of the game.
He pointed out that Test cricket is not just about making an early impact. A match-winning spell on the fourth or fifth day can be equally important.
“The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn’t always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day,” he said.
The former South African pacer also wants India’s bowlers to maintain positive body language, even when they have to bowl long spells from one end.
“I do believe it is a matter of just having a strong mindset. Somebody needs to do, you know, the job from one end and yeah, I expect our guys to have good body language in terms of still wanting the ball and wanting to do a job for the team,” Morkel stated.
‘We Need To Bowl In The Right Areas’: Morkel On India’s Bowling Approach
Morkel further stressed that India must return to the basics of Test cricket and avoid getting distracted by factors such as the colour of the pitch, grass cover, wind or statistics.
He believes that bowlers who get their lengths right are more likely to succeed, particularly during the first two days of a Test.
“We just need to sort of block the outside noise out and play a game of cricket, you know? We still need to get the ball in the right area, we still need to bowl well in partnerships. So not to overthink conditions so much,” he explained.
Morkel added that India must quickly get back into the red-ball mindset and stick to the processes that have brought them success.
“I think if you look at the stats here, you know, guys who can get their lengths right are successful on day one and two. I think for us it’s getting as quick as possible back into red-ball cricket mindset, back into what is our process that gives us success, and can we then do that for a long period of time,” he concluded.