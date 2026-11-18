At a time when India-Pakistan sporting encounters have increasingly been marked by tensions and the absence of handshakes, football offered a refreshing change. After India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship final in Dhaka on Tuesday, Pakistani players lined up to give the Indian team a guard of honour, congratulating their opponents on winning the title.

The gesture stood out, especially after the no-handshake policy became a regular feature of India-Pakistan cricket matches following the 2025 Asia Cup. Players from both countries have avoided customary greetings at the toss and after matches across several men’s and women’s competitions.

However, the scenes after the SAFF final showed that sporting rivalries can still be competitive without losing their sense of respect and sportsmanship.

ALSO READ: Ind vs Pak SAFF Championship 2026 Final: India Stage Stunning Comeback To Beat Pakistan 2-1, Seal 10th Title The Pakistani players not only gave India a guard of honour but also exchanged handshakes and high-fives with the champions during the medal ceremony. It was a heartwarming moment after a closely fought final between the neighbouring countries. The clip of the incident went viral on social media; here is the video.

Pakistan giving the Indian team a guard of honour after India won the finals of the SAFF Cup Football. https://t.co/SERUVYIP0Q — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 17, 2026 India-Pakistan Footballers Share Handshakes Despite Sporting Tensions The post-match gesture was not the first instance of players from the two sides exchanging greetings during the tournament. Ahead of their group-stage meeting on November 5, India head coach Naushad Moosa had indicated that his players would follow the usual pre-match greeting routine. India captain Bijoy Varghese and Pakistan skipper Yousuf Ijaz Butt subsequently shook hands before the match.

The friendly exchanges continued after the final, offering a different picture from India-Pakistan cricket encounters in recent months. ALSO READ: 'Mohammed Siraj Is World-Class But...': India Coach Passes Massive Verdict Ahead Of 1st Test Against New Zealand The no-handshake practice in cricket began after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the subsequent military tensions between the two countries. It continued during the 2025 Asia Cup and later featured in the Under-19 Asia Cup, Women’s World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup in 2026.

Even at the Asian Games in Japan last month, India captain Shreyas Iyer and Pakistan skipper Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands before the men’s cricket final. However, athletes from the two countries were seen exchanging greetings in other sports, including hockey, volleyball, table tennis and squash. Pakistani volleyball players also consoled their Indian opponents after a match, while hockey players from both sides shook hands following a dramatic semifinal.

India Beat Pakistan 2-1 To Win Record 10th SAFF Championship Title While the post-match scenes attracted attention, the action on the pitch was equally exciting. India came from behind to beat Pakistan 2-1 and lift their 10th SAFF Championship title. The victory also completed a hat-trick of consecutive titles for the Blue Tigers.

India were without several first-choice senior players and competed with a second-string squad featuring mostly young footballers under U-23 coach Naushad Moosa. Pakistan, meanwhile, were playing their maiden SAFF Championship final and made a strong start to the contest. Alamgir Ghazi put Pakistan ahead in first-half stoppage time with a brilliant finish. Junaid delivered a cross from the left, which took a slight deflection before reaching Ghazi inside the box. The forward made no mistake and curled a right-footed effort into the far corner.

Pakistan had controlled much of the opening half-hour, registering nine shots, including two on target. India managed only two attempts, neither of which tested the opposition goalkeeper. The Blue Tigers had a few promising opportunities around the 35th minute but failed to convert them. Junaid Shah’s Red Card Changes The Game, Suhail Bhat Makes It 1-1 The turning point came in the 59th minute when Pakistan were reduced to 10 players. Junaid Shah received a straight red card following a VAR review for a dangerous tackle on Brison Fernandes.

India made the most of their numerical advantage and found the equaliser just a minute later. Lhungdim Khaiminthang delivered a free-kick into the penalty area, where Macarton Nickson got a slight touch. The ball then reached Suhail Ahmad Bhat, who calmly guided it into the net to make it 1-1. Pakistan head coach made changes soon after the equaliser, bringing off Ghazi and Abdullah Iqbal in the 64th minute as his team looked to reorganise. Moosa also turned to his bench in the 72nd minute, introducing Abdul Rabeeh and Irfan Yadwad in place of Brison Fernandes and Vishnu. The substitutions gave India more attacking options. Irfan soon delivered a low cross from the right, which found Rabeeh inside the box. However, his first-time effort was blocked by the Pakistan defence. Sandip Mandi’s 88th-minute goal seals India comeback With the game going into extra time India kept searching for a winner. Pakistan packed their defense and tried to keep the Indian attackers away from their goal. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 88th minute. Sandip Mandi jumped higher than the defenders to head the ball with authority from Abdul Rabeeh’s outswinging corner. The ball bounced towards the top corner, leaving Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt with no chance.