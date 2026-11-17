India clinched a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title and their third in a row, beating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling final to retain their crown despite fielding a second-string side.

Pakistan took the lead just before half-time through Alamgir Ghazi (45+1), but India struck twice after the break to turn the match around, capitalising on their opponents being reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming SAFF Championship 2026 Final: Check Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Record

Suhail Ahmad Bhat (60th) and Sandip Nandi (88th) were on target for the champions.

Pakistan broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Ghazi curled a superb right-footed effort into the far corner, leaving the Indian goalkeeper with no chance.

Junaid Shah whipped in a cross from the left, which took a slight deflection off an Indian player before falling to Ghazi in the middle of the box. The forward made no mistake, finding the far corner with a delightful finish.