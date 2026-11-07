Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has made a fresh revelation about the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as ‘Sandpapergate’. Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

He also alleged that the team had discussed ways to alter the condition of the ball during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha. The scandal had led to major consequences for then Australia captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. All three were sent home from South Africa after the incident, while Cricket Australia’s investigation identified them as the only players who had prior knowledge of the plan.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Back-To-Back Centuries For India A In New Zealand Usman Khawaja Claims Entire Australian Team Knew About Ball-Tampering Khawaja, who retired from international cricket earlier this year after playing 88 Tests, made the claims in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. His autobiography, which is set to be released next week, also reportedly includes a separate chapter on the controversy.

According to Khawaja, the knowledge of the ball-tampering plan was not limited to Smith, Warner and Bancroft. “It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” Khawaja told the newspaper. He also recalled speaking to the players in the dressing room after the Cape Town Test. Khawaja said he wanted the team to accept collective responsibility instead of allowing three individuals to take the blame for the incident. ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj Misses Out As Shubman Gill Opts To Bowl In Rain-Affected 2nd ODI vs NZ Khawaja Says He Never Wanted To Reveal The Truth Khawaja admitted that speaking publicly about the controversy was never something he wanted to do. However, he believes the complete truth should have emerged much earlier. “In an ideal world, I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now,” he said. “Maybe I thought Davey (Warner) would have exposed it, or someone else would have talked about it more. I just didn’t think it was going to come down to this.” His claims also raise fresh questions about the involvement and knowledge of other members of the Australian dressing room at the time. Sandpaper Was Discussed During Port Elizabeth Test As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja’s autobiography also details discussions among Australian players about ways to rough up the ball during the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

The discussions allegedly led to the discovery that sandpaper could be used for the purpose. At that point, Smith reportedly walked away from the conversation, saying that he did not want to know about it. Bancroft allegedly volunteered to use the sandpaper during South Africa’s first innings in the Port Elizabeth Test, where the ball was swinging considerably. The revelations are particularly significant because Australia’s fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon had publicly denied knowing about the ball-tampering plan in 2021. Cricket Australia Responds To Khawaja’s Claims Cricket Australia has responded to Khawaja’s latest comments, saying it continues to stand by the findings of its original investigation into the incident. The governing body also said it was willing to consider any fresh evidence related to the controversy. “There has been a great deal of speculation in the eight years since the 2018 Cape Town Test, including extensive media coverage throughout last month’s series in South Africa,” Cricket Australia said in a statement. “During this time there has been the ongoing opportunity to present any relevant information, and this remains the case.” “All relevant information presented to CA to date has been properly considered and we remain comfortable with the findings of our integrity process.”