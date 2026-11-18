India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has made a big jump in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. The left-arm pacer has moved up 12 places to reach joint 19th position among bowlers after India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Arshdeep was among the biggest movers in the bowling rankings this week. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan continues to hold the top spot. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry also made a strong move, climbing 15 places to share 12th position. His teammate Kyle Jamieson gained 15 spots to reach 45th.

England batter Tom Banton was another major gainer in the latest rankings update. His impressive century in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide helped him climb 34 places to a career-best 13th position.

England captain Joe Root also returned to the top 10. He moved up two places to ninth after scoring a half-century in the same match. India’s Shubman Gill continues to occupy the No. 1 position in the ODI batting rankings.

Banton scored 121 runs off 99 balls, registering his second ODI century. His knock played a key role in England’s victory, which helped them level the three-match series.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has also made progress in the latest update. He climbed four places to seventh in the ODI bowling rankings after picking up a wicket in each of the first two matches against Australia.

Zimbabwe Players Shine In Latest Test Rankings

There were also several changes in the Test rankings following Zimbabwe’s 2-0 series win over Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was the biggest gainer among Test bowlers. He moved up five places to joint 16th after taking six wickets in the second Test, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Spinner Graeme Cremer also improved his position, climbing six places to 65th in the bowling rankings.

Zimbabwe batters made progress as well. Opener Innocent Kaia jumped 20 places to 50th, while experienced batter Brendan Taylor gained 40 spots to reach 62nd.

Naseer Maroofkhil Enters Test Rankings After Historic Debut

Afghanistan all-rounder Naseer Maroofkhil has earned a place in the Test rankings following an impressive debut against Zimbabwe.

Maroofkhil scored a century and picked up seven wickets in the first innings of the match. With this performance, he became only the fourth player in men’s Test cricket history to score a hundred and take seven wickets in an innings.