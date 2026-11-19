Anshul Kamboj has joined Jasprit Bumrah in the wickets column as India picked up their second breakthrough inside the first four overs. The pacer dismissed Devon Conway on the second ball of the fourth over, with Rishabh Pant completing a regulation catch behind the stumps.

Kamboj bowled a full delivery around off-stump that initially came in before moving slightly away. The New Zealand opener stepped forward to play a drive but got his bat at a slight angle, allowing the ball to take the outside edge.

Pant made no mistake behind the stumps as Conway walked back after scoring just four runs off 13 deliveries. Kamboj celebrated the important wicket with an animated roar as India sent both New Zealand openers back inside four overs. (NZ: 12/2). Click Here to check Live Scorecard

Jasprit Bumrah gets breakthrough in first over India have got off to a dream start as Jasprit Bumrah struck in his very first over to dismiss New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck on the third ball. Some introductions are best made with a BOOM. 💥 Tom Latham gets a taste of Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance in the very first over! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026 Latham made a costly mistake by leaving a delivery that he expected to move away from him. However, the ball came back in sharply at the last moment and crashed into the off-stump. Bumrah bowled it full and around the fourth-stump line before getting it to move back in late. Latham was beaten by the movement and had no answer as his off-stump was sent cartwheeling. The New Zealand captain had to walk back without scoring, giving India an early breakthrough. (NZ: 4/1)

India vs New Zealand Toss India captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the first Test match, which is taking place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India pacer Mohammed Siraj and veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja also missed out from the playing XI. The two-match series is extremely important for India, as they need to win both Tests to keep their hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final alive.

India have not won a Test match in New Zealand since March 2009. Their record at the Basin Reserve is even older, with their last victory at the venue coming in February 1968. India vs New Zealand playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel(w), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna. Jasprit Bumrah Returns To India’s Test Squad Jasprit Bumrah is back in the Indian Test team and is playing his first Test match of 2026. His return will be a major boost for the visitors as they look to challenge New Zealand in their own conditions.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Pitch report The Basin Reserve pitch in Wellington is expected to offer plenty of help to fast bowlers, particularly during the first two days of the Test. The surface has a good covering of grass, which could make life difficult for the batters early in the match. Click here to read the detailed pitch report