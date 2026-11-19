New Zealand captain Tom Latham had a day to forget after being dismissed for a two-ball duck by Jasprit Bumrah on the opening day of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. The early dismissal also saw Latham enter an unwanted list in Test cricket. He now has 15 ducks as an opening batter, putting him level with former India opener Virender Sehwag on the list of players with the most ducks at the top of the order.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score: Bumrah Looks For More Wickets As Henry Nicholls Leads NZ Fightback West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite leads the list with 19 ducks as a Test opener. Former England captain Mike Atherton is second with 17, while Sri Lanka’s Marvan Atapattu occupies third place with 16. Latham and Sehwag are joint fourth with 15 ducks each.

Most Ducks By Openers In Test Cricket Kraigg Brathwaite – 19

Mike Atherton – 17

Marvan Atapattu – 16

Tom Latham – 15

Virender Sehwag – 15 India Pick Four Wickets In First Session India made a strong start to the Test, picking up four wickets to leave New Zealand at 60/4 at lunch on the opening day.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rachin Ravindra Gets Lucky Escape As Shubman Gill Ignores Rishabh Pant's DRS Advice Bumrah led the attack with two wickets, dismissing Latham for a duck and later removing Daryl Mitchell for just one run. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also claimed a wicket each, sending back Devon Conway (4) and Rachin Ravindra (15), respectively.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl. Bumrah struck in the opening over to remove Latham, before Kamboj dismissed Conway to leave New Zealand struggling at 12/2. Henry Nicholls and Ravindra then tried to rebuild the innings. The pair added valuable runs and helped New Zealand reach the 50-run mark in 18.2 overs. However, Akash Deep broke the partnership in the following over by dismissing Ravindra. Bumrah struck again shortly before the lunch break, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a sharp catch at forward short-leg to send Mitchell back to the pavilion. Nicholls was unbeaten on 29 at the break, with Tom Blundell on five at the other end. New Zealand went into lunch at 60/4, with India firmly in control of the first session.

Explore Related Topics India