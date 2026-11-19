Jasprit Bumrah has moved ahead of former India pacer Javagal Srinath in the list of India’s highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Bumrah reached the milestone during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.
The 32-year-old has taken three wickets for 21 runs in 10 overs so far. He started the day by bowling New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck on the third ball of the match. He then dismissed Daryl Mitchell for one shortly before lunch.
Bumrah added another wicket in the afternoon session when Tom Blundell edged a delivery to India captain Shubman Gill at slip. Blundell managed just five runs before departing.
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The dismissal took Bumrah’s Test tally to 237 wickets in 53 matches for India. He has now moved one place ahead of Srinath, who finished his career with 236 wickets from 67 Tests between 1991 and 2002.
Bumrah is now 10th on India’s all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.
Most Wickets For India In Test Cricket
|PLAYER
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|BEST FIGURES (INNINGS)
|BEST FIGURES (MATCH)
|5W
|10W
|Anil Kumble
|1990-2008
|132
|619
|10/74
|14/149
|35
|8
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|2011-2024
|106
|537
|7/59
|13/140
|37
|8
|Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|131
|434
|9/83
|11/146
|23
|2
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|103
|417
|8/84
|15/217
|25
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2012-2026
|91
|356
|7/42
|10/110
|15
|3
|Zaheer Khan
|2000-2014
|92
|311
|7/87
|10/149
|11
|1
|Ishant Sharma
|2007-2021
|105
|311
|7/74
|10/108
|11
|1
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|1966-1979
|67
|266
|7/98
|10/194
|14
|1
|Bhagwath Chandrasekhar
|1964-1979
|58
|242
|8/79
|12/104
|16
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2018-2026
|53*
|237*
|6/27
|9/86
|16
|0
|Javagal Srinath
|1991-2002
|67
|236
|8/86
|13/132
|10
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|2013-2023
|64
|229
|6/56
|9/118
|6
|0
Anil Kumble Tops India’s Test Wicket-Takers List
Former India captain Anil Kumble remains at the top of the list with 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 537 wickets, while Kapil Dev finished his career with 434 wickets.
Harbhajan Singh holds fourth place with 417 wickets, followed by Ravindra Jadeja, who has taken 356 wickets so far. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma are next, with 311 wickets each.
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Bishan Singh Bedi and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar complete the top nine, with 266 and 242 wickets, respectively.
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Bumrah now has a chance to climb further up the list. If he takes nine more wickets in the ongoing Test, he will move past Chandrasekhar’s tally of 242 and reach ninth place.
Muttiah Muralitharan Holds The World Record
Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket. He picked up 800 wickets in 133 matches between 1992 and 2010, making him the only bowler to reach the 800-wicket mark in the format.