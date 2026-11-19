Jasprit Bumrah has moved ahead of former India pacer Javagal Srinath in the list of India’s highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Bumrah reached the milestone during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has taken three wickets for 21 runs in 10 overs so far. He started the day by bowling New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck on the third ball of the match. He then dismissed Daryl Mitchell for one shortly before lunch.

Bumrah added another wicket in the afternoon session when Tom Blundell edged a delivery to India captain Shubman Gill at slip. Blundell managed just five runs before departing.

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The dismissal took Bumrah’s Test tally to 237 wickets in 53 matches for India. He has now moved one place ahead of Srinath, who finished his career with 236 wickets from 67 Tests between 1991 and 2002.

Bumrah is now 10th on India’s all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

Most Wickets For India In Test Cricket

PLAYER TIME SPAN MATCHES WICKETS BEST FIGURES (INNINGS) BEST FIGURES (MATCH) 5W 10W Anil Kumble 1990-2008 132 619 10/74 14/149 35 8 Ravichandran Ashwin 2011-2024 106 537 7/59 13/140 37 8 Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 434 9/83 11/146 23 2 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 417 8/84 15/217 25 5 Ravindra Jadeja 2012-2026 91 356 7/42 10/110 15 3 Zaheer Khan 2000-2014 92 311 7/87 10/149 11 1 Ishant Sharma 2007-2021 105 311 7/74 10/108 11 1 Bishan Singh Bedi 1966-1979 67 266 7/98 10/194 14 1 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 1964-1979 58 242 8/79 12/104 16 2 Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2026 53* 237* 6/27 9/86 16 0 Javagal Srinath 1991-2002 67 236 8/86 13/132 10 1 Mohammed Shami 2013-2023 64 229 6/56 9/118 6 0

Anil Kumble Tops India’s Test Wicket-Takers List

Former India captain Anil Kumble remains at the top of the list with 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 537 wickets, while Kapil Dev finished his career with 434 wickets.

Harbhajan Singh holds fourth place with 417 wickets, followed by Ravindra Jadeja, who has taken 356 wickets so far. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma are next, with 311 wickets each.