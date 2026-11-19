Glenn Phillips continued his impressive run against India as he became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in international cricket against the Men in Blue in a calendar year. The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.
Batting at No. 7, Phillips reached his half-century in 73 balls. He brought up the landmark with a boundary off the second ball of the 51st over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, and hit another four on the very next delivery.
With his 10th boundary of the innings, Phillips took his tally against India in 2026 to 756 runs. He went past his teammate Daryl Mitchell, who had scored 754 runs against India in the same calendar year.
Glenn Phillips Tops List Of New Zealand Batters With Most Runs Against India
Phillips has scored 756 runs in 17 innings across 18 international matches against India in 2026. His tally includes two centuries and five half-centuries, with a highest score of 107.
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Mitchell is now second on the list with 754 runs from 17 innings in 18 matches. The former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns occupies the third position with 665 runs against India in 1999.
Brendon McCullum (637 runs in 2014), Glenn Turner (593 runs in 1976) and Jesse Ryder (579 runs in 2009) complete the top six.
Most International Runs For New Zealand Against India In A Calendar Year
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|100
|50
|0
|YEAR
|Glenn Phillips
|18*
|17*
|756*
|107
|58.3
|2
|5
|1
|2026
|Daryl Mitchell
|18*
|17
|754
|137
|53.85
|2
|3
|0
|2026
|Chris Cairns
|15
|17
|665
|126
|41.56
|2
|3
|0
|1999
|Brendon McCullum
|7
|9
|637
|302
|79.62
|2
|0
|2
|2014
|Glenn Turner
|8
|12
|593
|117
|53.9
|2
|4
|0
|1976
|Jesse Ryder
|11
|12
|579
|201
|48.25
|3
|1
|2
|2009
|Kane Williamson
|7
|9
|531
|113
|59
|1
|5
|0
|2014
|Bert Sutcliffe
|4
|7
|524
|230*
|104.8
|2
|1
|0
|1955
|Brendon McCullum
|11
|12
|510
|115
|51
|1
|5
|1
|2009
|Graham Dowling
|4
|8
|471
|239
|58.87
|2
|0
|0
|1968
|Ross Taylor
|11
|12
|462
|151
|42
|2
|0
|0
|2009
|John Wright
|9
|12
|456
|70
|38
|0
|4
|0
|1988
|Nathan Astle
|9
|11
|452
|120
|41.09
|1
|2
|1
|1999
|Tom Latham
|8
|11
|438
|79*
|43.8
|0
|5
|0
|2016
Phillips’ Record-Breaking Year Against India Across Formats
Phillips has been among New Zealand’s most consistent performers against India across all three formats this year.
He has played 11 T20Is, six ODIs and one Test against India in 2026. His highest contribution has come in T20Is, where he has scored 522 runs, including a century and four half-centuries.
In six ODIs, Phillips has scored 180 runs at an average of 45, while his first Test appearance against India this year has brought him 55 runs so far.
|FORMAT
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|BALLS
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Tests
|1
|1
|55
|55*
|–
|74
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0
|ODIs
|6
|5
|180
|106
|45
|187
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5
|T20Is
|11
|11
|522
|107
|58
|304
|1
|4
|0
|46
|29
Who Holds Overall Record For Most Runs Against India In A Calendar Year?
While Phillips has set a new benchmark for New Zealand batters, the overall record for the most international runs against India in a calendar year remains with former West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge.
Greenidge scored 1,337 runs in 28 innings across 22 matches against India in 1983. His tally included three centuries and eight half-centuries, with a highest score of 194.
Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya is second on the list with 1,176 runs in 1997, followed by West Indies great Viv Richards, who scored 1,120 runs in 1983.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Clive Lloyd and Australia’s David Boon are the other players in the top six.
Most International Runs Against India In A Calendar Year
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|100
|50
|0
|YEAR
|Gordon Greenidge
|West Indies
|22
|28
|1337
|194
|58.13
|3
|8
|1
|1983
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|15
|17
|1176
|340
|78.4
|3
|6
|1
|1997
|Viv Richards
|West Indies
|22
|25
|1120
|149
|46.66
|4
|4
|0
|1983
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|West Indies
|18
|21
|1089
|140
|68.06
|4
|7
|0
|2002
|Clive Lloyd
|West Indies
|21
|22
|1049
|161*
|55.21
|4
|4
|0
|1983
|David Boon
|Australia
|17
|20
|1003
|131
|50.15
|3
|4
|1
|1986
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|9
|12
|975
|257
|121.87
|4
|2
|1
|2003
|Ramnaresh Sarwan
|West Indies
|18
|22
|968
|99*
|50.94
|0
|9
|0
|2002
|Richie Richardson
|West Indies
|13
|16
|961
|194
|73.92
|2
|6
|0
|1989
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|18
|20
|936
|160
|46.8
|4
|2
|2
|2009
|Joe Root
|England
|8
|15
|932
|218
|66.57
|4
|1
|0
|2021
|Aravinda de Silva
|Sri Lanka
|15
|16
|929
|146
|71.46
|5
|3
|1
|1997
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|18
|23
|924
|140
|42
|3
|5
|1
|2002
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|17
|19
|905
|137
|47.63
|1
|7
|0
|2009
Glenn Phillips Completes 1,000 Test Runs
Phillips also reached another career milestone during his innings against India. Before taking the New Zealand record for most international runs against India in a calendar year, he completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket.
The 29-year-old reached the landmark in his 34th innings of his 20th Test match, adding another achievement to an impressive year for the New Zealand all-rounder.