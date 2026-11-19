Glenn Phillips continued his impressive run against India as he became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in international cricket against the Men in Blue in a calendar year. The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.

Batting at No. 7, Phillips reached his half-century in 73 balls. He brought up the landmark with a boundary off the second ball of the 51st over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, and hit another four on the very next delivery.

With his 10th boundary of the innings, Phillips took his tally against India in 2026 to 756 runs. He went past his teammate Daryl Mitchell, who had scored 754 runs against India in the same calendar year. Glenn Phillips Tops List Of New Zealand Batters With Most Runs Against India Phillips has scored 756 runs in 17 innings across 18 international matches against India in 2026. His tally includes two centuries and five half-centuries, with a highest score of 107.

Mitchell is now second on the list with 754 runs from 17 innings in 18 matches. The former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns occupies the third position with 665 runs against India in 1999. Brendon McCullum (637 runs in 2014), Glenn Turner (593 runs in 1976) and Jesse Ryder (579 runs in 2009) complete the top six. Most International Runs For New Zealand Against India In A Calendar Year PLAYER MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 0 YEAR Glenn Phillips 18* 17* 756* 107 58.3 2 5 1 2026 Daryl Mitchell 18* 17 754 137 53.85 2 3 0 2026 Chris Cairns 15 17 665 126 41.56 2 3 0 1999 Brendon McCullum 7 9 637 302 79.62 2 0 2 2014 Glenn Turner 8 12 593 117 53.9 2 4 0 1976 Jesse Ryder 11 12 579 201 48.25 3 1 2 2009 Kane Williamson 7 9 531 113 59 1 5 0 2014 Bert Sutcliffe 4 7 524 230* 104.8 2 1 0 1955 Brendon McCullum 11 12 510 115 51 1 5 1 2009 Graham Dowling 4 8 471 239 58.87 2 0 0 1968 Ross Taylor 11 12 462 151 42 2 0 0 2009 John Wright 9 12 456 70 38 0 4 0 1988 Nathan Astle 9 11 452 120 41.09 1 2 1 1999 Tom Latham 8 11 438 79* 43.8 0 5 0 2016 Phillips’ Record-Breaking Year Against India Across Formats Phillips has been among New Zealand’s most consistent performers against India across all three formats this year. He has played 11 T20Is, six ODIs and one Test against India in 2026. His highest contribution has come in T20Is, where he has scored 522 runs, including a century and four half-centuries.

In six ODIs, Phillips has scored 180 runs at an average of 45, while his first Test appearance against India this year has brought him 55 runs so far. FORMAT MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE BALLS 100 50 0 4s 6s Tests 1 1 55 55* – 74 0 1 0 10 0 ODIs 6 5 180 106 45 187 1 0 1 14 5 T20Is 11 11 522 107 58 304 1 4 0 46 29 Who Holds Overall Record For Most Runs Against India In A Calendar Year? While Phillips has set a new benchmark for New Zealand batters, the overall record for the most international runs against India in a calendar year remains with former West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge. Greenidge scored 1,337 runs in 28 innings across 22 matches against India in 1983. His tally included three centuries and eight half-centuries, with a highest score of 194.

Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya is second on the list with 1,176 runs in 1997, followed by West Indies great Viv Richards, who scored 1,120 runs in 1983. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Clive Lloyd and Australia’s David Boon are the other players in the top six. Most International Runs Against India In A Calendar Year PLAYER TEAM MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 0 YEAR Gordon Greenidge West Indies 22 28 1337 194 58.13 3 8 1 1983 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 15 17 1176 340 78.4 3 6 1 1997 Viv Richards West Indies 22 25 1120 149 46.66 4 4 0 1983 Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 18 21 1089 140 68.06 4 7 0 2002 Clive Lloyd West Indies 21 22 1049 161* 55.21 4 4 0 1983 David Boon Australia 17 20 1003 131 50.15 3 4 1 1986 Ricky Ponting Australia 9 12 975 257 121.87 4 2 1 2003 Ramnaresh Sarwan West Indies 18 22 968 99* 50.94 0 9 0 2002 Richie Richardson West Indies 13 16 961 194 73.92 2 6 0 1989 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 18 20 936 160 46.8 4 2 2 2009 Joe Root England 8 15 932 218 66.57 4 1 0 2021 Aravinda de Silva Sri Lanka 15 16 929 146 71.46 5 3 1 1997 Chris Gayle West Indies 18 23 924 140 42 3 5 1 2002 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 17 19 905 137 47.63 1 7 0 2009 Glenn Phillips Completes 1,000 Test Runs Phillips also reached another career milestone during his innings against India. Before taking the New Zealand record for most international runs against India in a calendar year, he completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket. The 29-year-old reached the landmark in his 34th innings of his 20th Test match, adding another achievement to an impressive year for the New Zealand all-rounder.

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