India responded strongly to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368, reaching 159/1 at stumps on Day 2 of the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led the visitors' recovery with a brilliant 130-run opening partnership.

India still trail New Zealand by 209 runs, but their batting display has put the hosts under pressure after they dominated the opening day and the first session on Friday. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul's Unbeaten Fifty Headlines India's Strong Fightback At Stumps Jaiswal-Rahul Put India On Track Jaiswal played an attacking innings of 85 off 89 balls, hitting 16 boundaries, while Rahul provided stability at the other end. The duo negotiated the early challenges before taking advantage of the conditions to build a commanding partnership.

Their 130-run stand was India's first century partnership for the opening wicket in 17 Tests. It was also India's best opening partnership in New Zealand in 36 years, with only Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman's unbeaten 149-run stand in Auckland in 1990 being better.

Jaiswal looked set for a century but fell 15 runs short when Matt Henry induced an edge that was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. New Zealand needed a review to confirm the dismissal, ending India's strong opening partnership. Sometimes the best shot in Test cricket is the one you don't play 🤌 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/FiT6RrxQhH — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026 Rahul continued his impressive innings after Jaiswal's departure, bringing up a half-century. He remained unbeaten on 52, while Devdutt Padikkal was not out on 16 as India closed the day at 159/1. ALSO READ: India vs Nepal, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Where To Watch Live For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs

Nicholls, Phillips Rescue New Zealand Earlier, New Zealand resumed Day 2 at 243/5 and added 125 runs before being bowled out for 368. Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175, while Glenn Phillips scored 118, as the pair shared a crucial 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

A solid Day 2 for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 159/1 at Stumps in Wellington, with KL Rahul (52*) and Devdutt Padikkal (16*) unbeaten in the middle 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/9YuidOXC6D — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026 Phillips was dismissed by Akash Deep after completing his century, while Nicholls continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers until the final wicket fell. Jasprit Bumrah finished with four wickets, while Akash Deep claimed three and Anshul Kamboj picked up two.

India will look to build on their strong finish on Day 2, with Rahul and Padikkal at the crease and the remaining batters set to take advantage of the platform provided by the openers.