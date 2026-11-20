Yashasvi Jaiswal has moved ahead of Virat Kohli in the list of India’s highest run-scorers in the World Test Championship (WTC). The left-handed opener achieved the milestone during India’s first innings in the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday (November 20).

Jaiswal was batting on 43 off 63 balls at the end of the 20th over. With this knock, he took his WTC run tally to 2,631 in 57 innings across 31 matches. He has now moved to fifth place on the list, going past Kohli’s tally of 2,617 runs.

Kohli featured in 46 WTC matches and scored his runs in 79 innings. The former India captain had also led the team to the final of the inaugural WTC in 2021.

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Jaiswal Within Reach Of Ravindra Jadeja’s Record

Jaiswal has another opportunity to climb up the list during the ongoing Test. He needs 45 more runs to go past Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 2,675 runs in 76 innings.

Jadeja is currently fourth among India’s leading run-scorers in the WTC but is not part of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

Jaiswal has also moved closer to Rohit Sharma’s tally of 2,716 runs. The former India captain scored these runs in 69 innings across 40 WTC matches.

Rishabh Pant Leads India’s WTC Run Charts

Rishabh Pant remains India’s highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 2,948 runs in 74 innings across 43 matches.

Shubman Gill is just behind Pant with 2,917 runs from 76 innings in 43 matches. Both players have a chance to become the first Indian batters to reach the 3,000-run mark in the WTC during the ongoing Test series.

Gill could also complete 1,000 runs as India’s captain in the current WTC 2025-27 cycle. Pant, meanwhile, has an opportunity to become the first designated wicketkeeper-batter to score 3,000 runs in the competition.

Most Runs For India In World Test Championship

PLAYER TIME SPAN MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 0 4s 6s Rishabh Pant 2019-2026 43* 74 2948 146 42.11 6 18 2 320 82 Shubman Gill 2020-2026 43* 76 2917 269 42.27 10 9 5 327 46 Rohit Sharma 2019-2024 40 69 2716 212 41.15 9 8 2 322 56 Ravindra Jadeja 2019-2026 50 76 2675 175* 41.79 5 18 4 254 42 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023-2026 31* 57* 2631* 214* 48.72 7 13 7 334 45 Virat Kohli 2019-2025 46 79 2617 254* 35.36 5 11 7 296 11 KL Rahul 2019-2026 36* 66* 2312* 137 37.29 6 10 3 277 20

Jaiswal’s Overall Test Record

Jaiswal has scored 2,655 runs in 58 innings across 32 Test matches for India. His overall tally also includes the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2026 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

That match was not part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, which is why his overall Test run tally is higher than his WTC numbers.