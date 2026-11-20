BSNL Postpaid Mobile Recharge: State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) comes with the cheapest post-paid plan that is available in the market right now. Private players offer a similar plan, but those are very expensive. This plan by BSNL costs Rs 199 per month. Earlier, a similar plan with the same rate was introduced by Jio, but in order to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) it increased its price.

Let's take a look at what the plan has to offer. BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Pland This plan has a fixed cost of Rs 199 and comes with other benefits. As far as data is concerned, it has 25GB data with the option to roll over up to 75GB. This plan however, you must note that it does not offer other family connections. Additionally, it also offers unlimited voice calls as well as SMS service with 100 SMS per day.

ALSO READ: Turn Your Photos Into GTA 6 Style Images Using AI Tools Like ChatGPT, Gemini And More: Here's How Once you have run out of free data allowance, the company will charge you 1 paisa per MB for any additional usage. There is also a higher data plan for customers who need a higher data allowance and they can opt for the Rs. 399 plan also. It comes with 70GB of data every month, with an increased rollover limit of 210GB. The plan also comes with family connections and unlimited voice calling.

Getting a BSNL connection does not require much effort either. Customers can book one directly through the company's website or visit a nearby BSNL office or retailer. For those who want to keep their monthly mobile expenses low, BSNL's Rs. 199 plan is another option worth looking at. It is not restricted to new customers, as existing prepaid subscribers can also switch to this plan. ALSO READ: GTA 6 Is Finally Here In India After 13 Years: Check Price And Gameplay Features; Early Reviews Call It A 'Masterpiece' What makes the offer interesting is the amount of data and monthly validity BSNL provides at this price. Private telecom operators do not currently offer a comparable combination of benefits in their Rs. 199 prepaid plans. The BSNL offer is also available nationwide, rather than being limited to select circles