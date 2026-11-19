As the clock struck midnight on Thursday, Rockstar's highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) was finally launched in India. This has been a wait that has lasted more than a decade for GTA fans as well as gaming fans. The last GTA title by Rockstar came 13 years ago, in 2013, which was GTA V.

The game had been up for pre-download for a few months and on November 12 window for its pre-load was also opened. The game made over $1 billion just by pre-orders. Although everyone had to wait for the game to officially release on November 19 to finally get inside the new world of Vice City.

So let's take a detailed look at the technicalities of the game and what the reviews say about it. ALSO READ: Buy GTA 6 Now On Blinkit: Quick Commerce App Lists Physical Copy, Check City-Wise Availability Basic Technical Requirements The game is quite large, and the general estimate is that it requires 212GB of storage, so if your consoles are loaded up with games, you might have to free up some space. The game, for now, is only available on consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and a PC release is still awaited, and even the dates for the same is not confirmed yet.

Inside the World Of GTA 6 Now Rockstar is hitting nostalgia for players who, in their older times, played the Vice City version of GTA, and the latest title takes you back there. Major map areas are remodelled after major cities like Miami and Florida. Leonida is the place where it all takes place and is the larger setting on which the whole title is based.

We have, this time, a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple playing twin protagonists in this world, after whom a lot of buzz was already there on the internet. The previous GTA had a trio. Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval are the names of the two main protagonists, and their lives take a criminalistic twist after what seemed like a straightforward robbery goes in the wrong direction.

Now both of them must rely on each other, as a bigger criminal conspiracy unwinds itself in the underworld of the bigger and ever massive Leonida. Some Features and Gameplay This new world of Vice City is massive, much bigger than any of its previous versions. The game features realistic, life-like controls and the NPC's are even more present than they were before. From what Rockstar has previously revealed, the game features a dynamic weather system unlike there is in any gaming title.

Gamers will be able to experience each landscape with its unique weather and climate, which will also impact actual gameplay. For example, a place with more fog will reduce visibility while driving or misty bogs might make it hard to spot crocodiles.

The wanted system this time is amped up, just getting away from police is not enough, you might need to change an outfit or even swap cars to do so. Law enforcement can recognise your face or outfit this time, so things have gotten much more dynamic.

You will also need to fill up your vehicle with gas; it's that dynamic. Beyond that, there are a plethora of activities and side stuff that you can do in this game, from scuba diving to jets; it's a fully loaded GTA package. The rest of it we will know once we do get our hands on a review of the game.

What are the Early Reviews? At launch, the game has already become everyone's favourite, with reviews calling it a "masterpiece" already. Gene Park from Washington Post calls it "the most extraordinary game" adding further that it an "astonishing American epic". IGN's review has given it a 10 out of 10, calling it “Unprecedented. Unbelievable. Unmissable.” GameSpot's 10/10 review says that it “sets the bar for open worlds impossibly high”.

Metacritic scores are also very optimistic, with 99, which is the highest ever after The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has a score of 96. Although scores might come down after a few more critic reviews but its a bashing start.

GTA 6 Price in India The game has two editions, Standard and Ultimate. The standard version in India will cost you Rs 5,999 on the PlayStation Store, and the Ultimate edition bumps up the price and costs Rs 7,999. Similarly, the Xbox Store also lists the standard edition at the same price as above.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 To Feature Dynamic Weather System With Rain, Storms And More; Rockstar Shares Details Ahead Of Launch Standard edition comes with the usual base game, but if you are someone who wants exclusive in-game content, then the Ultimate edition might please you. It comes with new cars, character customisations, weapons, etc. the whole package. Also, those who get their hands on GTA 6 before November 20 will also get a Vintage Vice City Pack and a GTA+ membership.

There is an added advantage for people buying physical copies in India, they can order it from Blinkit, the quick commerce app and get it in their hands in a matter of a few minutes. Although physical copy does not mean physical disc, but a code that needs to be redeemed on consoles.