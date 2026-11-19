A new WhatsApp-based service has recently been launched by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). With this latest service update, members will be able to easily access their Provident Fund (PF) information using their mobile phones. Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled this service while celebrating the 74th EPFO Foundation Day.

What all can you do with this latest service? A PF subscriber can view past transactions, check their EPF balance and also download passbooks directly through the instant messenger WhatsApp. ALSO READ: GTA 6 On Blinkit? Quick Commerce Giant Puts Physical Copy Up For Sale, Check City-Wise Availability EPFO WhatsApp Service: How To Check Balance To check their balance, a PF subscriber will have to use the dedicated WhatsApp number attached to the service, which is +91 87964 41800, and from here they can access various services like checking EPF balance, checking the last five transactions and also downloading the EPF passbook.

This EPFO WhatsApp service supports English and Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, and Urdu. The service requires one OTP verification from the mobile number linked to the subscriber's Universal Account Number (UAN). There is also a QR code that EPFO has launched that members can scan to start a chat with the official account on WhatsApp.

How To Check Your EPF Balance On WhatsApp - Save the EPFO WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800, in your contacts. - Open WhatsApp and send a 'Hi' message to this number. - You will receive a welcome message. Select your preferred language to move ahead. - From the menu, choose the 'Check Balance' option. - An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to your UAN. You need to enter it to complete the verification. - If a member has multiple PF accounts linked to their UAN, then they must select the one they want to check. - The PF member's latest EPF balance will then appear in the chat. - Subscribers will also get an option to download their passbook as a PDF, also there will be options to change their Member ID or go back to the main menu. ALSO READ: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max And Xiaomi 18 Pro Mark Global Debut: Two 200 MP Cameras, Dual Screens And Snapdragon Chipsets Inside How to Check the Last 5 EPF Transactions? To get a hold of the latest EPF transactions, the subscriber can start a chat with the EPFO number and select the option that says Last 5 Transactions in the service menu that comes on WhatsApp. Then the member needs to verify with an OTP, and after that, you can select the PF account which is relevant to their query. Then they can check the latest transaction details there.

If an EPF member has more than one Member ID linked to your UAN, they will have to keep selecting the correct account at various stages of the process to get the correct information.