It's a time for festivals, and cooking becomes a bit more hectic as people gather at your place; there is so much more to do, so what helps the most here is a good Kitchen appliance that comes in use almost on a daily basis.

So we tested the Philips 1000W 4-Jar Mixer Grinder- HR7732/00 and the Philips 800W Centrifugal Juicer-HR1863/20, and here's what we found out from performance to build to daily use utility; here's our breakdown. Before we jump in, let's take a look at the specs that these appliances come with. ALSO READ: GTA 6 On Blinkit? Quick Commerce Giant Puts Physical Copy Up For Sale, Check City-Wise Availability Tech Specs And Features Let's first start with the Philips 1000W 4-Jar Mixer Grinder. This has a 1000W, double ball-bearing motor, so you can be assured of grinding anything with ease.

It also comes with four jars, with the largest jar having a 1.75-litre capacity.

The jars are leak-proof and have a locking mechanism in it.

The grinder also comes with a secure anti-slip base.

The jars are also made of heavy-gauge steel.

The appliance also has premium chrome accents for detailing

The Philips 800W Centrifugal Juicer This has an 800 W powerful motor

The juicer has a 2-litre capacity

It also comes with an 800 ml juice jug

It has a pre-clean function

It also features quick clean technology

It also has a separate pulp container/ collector Now let's take a look at how the appliances perform on a daily basis.

Performance and Daily Utility The mixer grinder does a really good job with dry grinding. We tried grinding different raw spices, and it handled them all without any trouble. Wet grinding was equally good, giving us a smooth paste without any lumps.

The anti-slip pad is another useful addition, as it keeps the mixer firmly in place while running. The jars also feel sturdy and are of good quality. Additionally, the feel of the knob is quite plush while you rotate it, so this small detail is also an added benefit.

You also get a juicer jar in the box, which is a nice extra and adds to the overall usefulness of the appliance. As for the centrifugal juicer, it does its job very well. Having a dedicated juicer does change the game and the results are far better than what you might get on an add-on container, like the ones you usually get with mixer grinders.

A separate pulp collection container is also an added benefit and removes a lot of hassle. Also, this is dishwasher-safe, so if you have one, it takes another task off your list. ALSO READ: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max And Xiaomi 18 Pro Mark Global Debut: Two 200 MP Cameras, Dual Screens And Snapdragon Chipsets Inside Cons As for the downsides, I found the mixer a little louder than I would have liked, although it is nothing too concerning. The built-in juicer works fine for everyday use, but if you want better juicing results, I would still recommend getting a dedicated centrifugal juicer.

Verdict: All in all, this is a formidable setup and does the job well. With good motor power, you don't have to worry much about grinding anything. The dedicated juicer also does the job well and with precision, making your experience better.