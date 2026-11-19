The state-owned telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has launched three new prepaid plans. This is through its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) and comes with voice calling and SMS benefits.

Although consumers must note that these plans come without internet or data benefits, and were released following a directive from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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The TRAI has directed the companies to launch plans that come without data benefits. These plans by BSNL are minimally priced and cost less than what other private players in the industry have to offer, such as Jio and Airtel. The starting price of these plans is from Rs 172.