The state-owned telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has launched three new prepaid plans. This is through its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) and comes with voice calling and SMS benefits.
Although consumers must note that these plans come without internet or data benefits, and were released following a directive from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
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The TRAI has directed the companies to launch plans that come without data benefits. These plans by BSNL are minimally priced and cost less than what other private players in the industry have to offer, such as Jio and Airtel. The starting price of these plans is from Rs 172.
BSNL Voice and SMS Only Plans Details
The company has launched three plans, the base plan starts at Rs 172, offering unlimited STD and local voice calls as well as roaming calls. Customers will also get 100 SMS per day, and the plan will be valid for 28 days. The other plans start at Rs 184 and Rs 190.
|Plan Price
|Voice Calling
|SMS Benefits
|Validity
|Data Benefits
|Rs 172
|Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls
|100 SMS per day
|28 days
|Not included
|Rs 184
|Unlimited voice calls
|100 SMS per day
|30 days
|Not included
|Rs 190
|Unlimited voice calls
|100 SMS per day
|One calendar month
|Not included
The former plan has 30 days' validity, and the latter comes with the validity of one calendar month. As far as what you get with the other two plans is Unlimited voice calls with the added benefit of 100 SMS per day, so it's almost the same.
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These are cheap plans and come at a cost of around Rs 6 per day, the only difference between these plans is the amount of time they are valid for. In comparison, Airtel's 28 Plan comes at Rs 185 while the Jio plan will cost you Rs 177. Along with the 28-day validity plan, jio also has other plans on the offer list that are 22- 84-day plans and also a 336-day plan.