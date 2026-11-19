The Jagran HiTech Awards have come a long way since their launch in 2019. What began as an initiative to recognise achievements in mobile technology and mobility has, over the past eight years, become a platform where companies, industry leaders and technology enthusiasts come together. Organised by Jagran New Media (JNM), the awards have received recognition and support from the industry, including some of its biggest names.

Over the years, several companies and startups have been recognised for their work at the awards. For a young startup, getting this kind of recognition can be a big deal. It also gives businesses an opportunity to get noticed, meet people from the industry and explore possible partnerships. The platform has continued to grow, and the next edition is now around the corner.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Is Finally Here In India After 13 Years: Check Price And Gameplay Features; Early Reviews Call It A 'Masterpiece' Called the Infinity Edition, the Jagran HiTech Awards 2026 will take place on November 27, 2026. What Is New At The Jagran HiTech Awards 2026? As the name suggests, the Infinity Edition will look at how far technology can go and what the next phase of innovation might look like. There is plenty to discuss, especially with AI becoming a bigger part of our daily lives and the automobile industry going through its own transformation.

The event will cover topics such as artificial intelligence, future mobility, the EV ecosystem, connected living, consumer technology, smart driving and sustainable technology. These aren't just industry buzzwords anymore. They are areas where companies are actively developing products and working on new ideas that could eventually reach consumers.

The event will also give attendees an opportunity to meet people from across the mobile and mobility sectors. Industry leaders will share their experiences, discuss recent developments and talk about what they expect from the future of technology and AI. And, of course, the ceremony will recognise leading names in the industry, along with some of the best technology and automobile products of the year.

Who Is On The Jury Panel? The awards also bring together a jury of people who have spent years following and working in the technology and automobile industries. For the 2026 edition, separate panels have been formed for the technology and automobile categories.

The technology jury features Jagran HiTech Consulting Editor Konark Tyagi, Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, Tech Makhnified Founder Rajiv Makhani, and Tarun Pathak, Research Director for Devices and Ecosystems at Counterpoint Research. The automobile jury includes Konark Tyagi, Jagran HiTech Auto Editor Ajit Garg, MotorOctane Founder Rachit Hirani, VECTOR Executive Editor Ashish Jha and The Unbiased Blog Founder Nikhil Chawla. These jury members will evaluate the nominations and help identify the products and innovations that deserve recognition this year. Recognising The Work Behind New Technology Think about the smartphones and cars we were using five years ago and compare them with what's available today. The difference is quite noticeable. Features that were once considered premium are now making their way into more affordable smartphones. Cars, too, have moved beyond conventional driving features, with connected technology, electric powertrains and smarter driving systems becoming increasingly common.

This kind of progress doesn't happen overnight. It takes research, experimentation and plenty of work from companies and the people behind these products. Not every new idea becomes successful, but the ones that make a difference deserve to be recognised.

ALSO READ: Buy GTA 6 Now On Blinkit: Quick Commerce App Lists Physical Copy, Check City-Wise Availability That is what the Jagran HiTech Awards have aimed to do since 2019. By recognising achievements across mobile technology, automobiles and mobility, the awards give companies and innovators a platform to showcase their work. The Infinity Edition will carry this journey forward on November 27, bringing industry professionals together once again. It will be another opportunity to recognise the work being done today and discuss what could be coming next.