India’s star batting duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Sources close to the developments told The Daily Jagran that the Indian team will need the experience of both senior batters at the marquee tournament.

There had been considerable speculation over Rohit and Kohli’s future in international cricket, particularly with the 2027 World Cup approaching. Both players have already retired from Test and T20I cricket, leaving their ODI careers as their only route to continue representing India at the international level.

However, their experience and ability to handle pressure could make them important members of India’s World Cup plans, especially with the tournament set to take place in South Africa.

“We will need Rohit and Virat in South Africa. We won’t be able to win there without them. Their experience in South Africa will come in handy. These two are legends. They will decide how long they want to keep playing cricket. “As far as the Indian team’s World Cup campaign is concerned, I think we will need them in 2027. They will prove very important on South Africa’s difficult pitches. Their experience there will be very useful to us,” a source told The Daily Jagran.

Team Management Does Not Want To Interfere In Rohit-Virat’s Future

The future of Rohit and Kohli has also been a subject of discussion within Indian cricket. However, sources suggest that the team management and selectors do not want to put themselves in a difficult position by making the matter a point of contention.

The developments come after the controversy surrounding chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the decisions taken regarding senior players. According to a source, the team management believes that the matter has moved beyond its control.