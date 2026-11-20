New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips achieved a special milestone with his century against India in the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The 29-year-old became only the second player after Rohit Sharma to score a hundred in all three formats of the game against the same team in a calendar year.

Phillips scored 118 runs off 216 balls in New Zealand’s first innings. He walked out to bat at No. 7 on Thursday and completed his century off 194 deliveries during the second day’s play on Friday. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Akash Deep Removes Glenn Phillips As India Eye Comeback His knock was particularly important for New Zealand, who were struggling at 70/5 after India’s pace attack made the most of the conditions on the opening day. Phillips joined Henry Nicholls in the middle, and the two batters added 216 runs for the sixth wicket to bring their team back into the contest.

Glenn Phillips Joins Rohit Sharma In Elite List Phillips has now scored a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against India in 2026. Before his Test hundred in Wellington, he had scored 106 runs in the third ODI in Indore on January 18 and smashed 107 off just 49 balls in a T20I in Auckland on October 30.

He has played 11 T20Is, six ODIs and one Test against India this year, scoring a hundred in each format. Rohit Sharma achieved the same feat against Sri Lanka in 2017. The former India captain scored one century in two Tests, three hundreds in nine ODIs and one hundred in four T20Is against the island nation. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test: Glenn Phillips Creates History, Joins Shane Watson And Shai Hope In Elite List Against India Players To Score Centuries In All Three Formats Against One Team In A Calendar Year PLAYER COUNTRY YEAR AGAINST FORMAT RUNS BALLS 4/6s VENUE Rohit Sharma India 2017 Sri Lanka Test 102* 160 8/1 Nagpur ODI 124* 145 16/2 Pallekele ODI 208* 153 13/12 Mohali T20I 118 43 12/10 Indore Glenn Phillips New Zealand 2026 India Test 118 216 14/0 Wellington ODI 106 88 9/3 Indore T20I 107 49 6/10 Auckland Rohit Sharma Holds Another Unique Record Rohit, who is India’s highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, also holds another remarkable record. He is the only player to have scored centuries in all three formats against four different teams, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and the West Indies. Phillips, meanwhile, has become the first New Zealand player to score a century in all three formats against the same opposition in a calendar year.

He is also the third player overall, after Australia’s Shane Watson and West Indies batter Shai Hope, to score a century in each format against India. Watson scored one hundred each in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against India during his international career. Hope has also enjoyed success against the Indian team, with one Test century, five ODI hundreds and two T20I tons. Phillips And Nicholls Rescue New Zealand After Early Collapse Phillips’ century came at a crucial stage of the Wellington Test. New Zealand had lost five wickets for just 70 runs on the opening day, with Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian pacers putting the hosts under pressure.

However, Phillips and Nicholls refused to let India dominate for long. The pair added 216 runs off 394 balls for the sixth wicket, helping New Zealand recover from their poor start.