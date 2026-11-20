India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live cricket score: Prasidh Krishna provided India with another breakthrough as he dismissed Nathan Smith for 14 in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer bowled a good-length delivery that came sharply back into the batter and struck him in front of the stumps.

Smith failed to get his bat in line and was trapped right in front. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena took a moment before raising his finger, much to the frustration of the New Zealand batter, who walked back looking unhappy with the decision.

Smith scored 14 runs off 44 balls, including two boundaries. India will now look to wrap up the New Zealand innings quickly, while Henry Nicholls remains the key batter at the other end. NZ: 318/7 IND vs NZ 1st Test Lunch India had a difficult morning in Wellington as they struggled to make an impact in the first session of Day 2. A total of 26 overs were bowled before the players walked off for lunch, with New Zealand continuing to dictate terms.

The Indian bowlers looked short of energy from the start, and even Jasprit Bumrah, who has been their biggest weapon, was not at his best. Akash Deep, however, produced a superb delivery to dismiss Glenn Phillips and finally break the big partnership.

That's Lunch on Day 2 of the 1st Test Akash Deep picks up a wicket in the morning session with New Zealand 317/6. Scorecard - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/eUUgnFxDjM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026 The pacer had tried bowling from different positions at the crease before moving closer to the stumps. The change worked perfectly as he found the movement needed to beat Phillips and hit the top of off-stump. Nicholls Stands Firm As India Struggle For Control Henry Nicholls continued to look comfortable at the crease. The left-hander has enjoyed batting at the Basin Reserve and once again showed great patience and control during his stay.

Phillips also made India pay for their missed opportunities, completing a brilliant century before Akash Deep came up with the delivery to send him back. It took something special to end his innings after the way he had batted. Rishabh Pant was among the few Indian players who tried to lift the team’s energy, but the visitors looked flat for most of the session. Their bowling also lacked the threat needed to trouble the New Zealand batters regularly. The pitch has become better for batting, with its brown surface offering little sideways movement. India will need to find a way to create chances after lunch if they are to prevent New Zealand from building an even bigger first-innings total.

Akash Deep removes Glenn Phillips Akash Deep finally provided India with the breakthrough as he dismissed Glenn Phillips to end New Zealand’s 216-run partnership with Henry Nicholls. The right-arm pacer produced a brilliant delivery that moved away after pitching and went on to hit the top of the off-stump.

Phillips covered the original line of the ball but failed to adjust to the movement, leaving his stumps shattered. Akash Deep immediately checked with umpire Kumar Dharmasena about his front-foot landing and celebrated after receiving the confirmation that it was a legal delivery.

Finally! The much needed breakthrough and Akash Deep it is with the wicket of Glenn Phillips, who departs after scoring 118 runs. Live - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/UpaSBNxVbe — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2026 Akash Deep Breaks New Zealand’s 216-Run Stand India had been searching for a breakthrough after Phillips and Nicholls put together a massive partnership to rescue New Zealand from 70/5. The duo added 216 runs for the sixth wicket and put the hosts in a commanding position. However, Akash Deep’s superb delivery brought the partnership to an end and gave India a much-needed wicket. Phillips walked back after scoring a brilliant century, leaving Nicholls to continue the fight for New Zealand.

India Start Day 2 with Prasidh Krishna Prasidh Krishna started Day 2. Overcast weather makes a difference to the conditions we will see. India will look to get the remaining wickets as soon as possible. On the other hand, Glenn Phillips will look to complete his century.

Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips came to New Zealand’s rescue on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Wellington. The two batters put together a brilliant fightback after India’s pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, reduced the hosts to 70/5.

Nicholls and Phillips added 173 runs for the sixth wicket to turn the game around and take New Zealand to 243/5 at Stumps. Their partnership put the hosts in a much stronger position after India had dominated the opening session. Click Here to check day 1 highlights

India Look To Wrap Up New Zealand’s Innings Early New Zealand will look to build on their strong finish when play resumes on Day 2. With five wickets still in hand, the hosts will aim to add as many runs as possible and put pressure on the Indian bowlers.

India, meanwhile, will want to break the remaining partnerships quickly and avoid allowing New Zealand to stretch their first-innings total further. Much will depend on how soon their pace attack can get the five remaining wickets.

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