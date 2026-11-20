South Africa captain Temba Bavuma added another milestone to his impressive record as he surpassed Australia’s Lindsay Hassett to become the most successful captain after his first 16 Tests. Bavuma has now registered 14 wins as captain in his first 16 matches, going past Hassett’s tally of 13 victories.

Bavuma achieved that milestone after South Africa defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday. Simon Harmer cleaned up the Bangladesh tail to help the hosts seal a comfortable victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

However, the win also brought bad news for South Africa, as Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test with a calf injury. He sustained the injury while batting in the series opener and will miss the match scheduled to begin next Monday in Centurion.

ALSO READ: India vs Nepal, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Where To Watch Live For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs Bavuma Moves Ahead Of Lindsay Hassett Bavuma now holds the record for the most Test victories as captain in the first 16 matches of his leadership career. Australia’s Lindsay Hassett, who led his team during the 1940s and 1950s, previously held the record with 13 wins.

Most Test Wins As Captain After First 16 Matches * 14 – Temba Bavuma

* 13 – Lindsay Hassett

* 11 – Bill Woodfull

* 11 – Steve Waugh

* 11 – Ricky Ponting South Africa’s latest win also helped them climb to the top of the World Test Championship standings. They have won six of their eight matches in the ongoing cycle. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score, Day 1: Nicholls' 113, Phillips' 94 Put Kiwis In Strong Position At Stumps How Bavuma Started His Captaincy Career Bavuma began his Test captaincy journey with a victory against the West Indies in Centurion in February 2023. He followed it up with two more wins before his team played out a draw against the same opposition in Port of Spain in August 2024.

The South African captain has suffered just one defeat in his first 16 Tests as skipper. That loss came against Australia in Durban in October. Since then, Bavuma has guided his side to three consecutive victories, continuing his impressive run as captain.

How Lindsay Hassett’s Record Stood For 75 Years Hassett began his captaincy career with a victory against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 1949. Australia went on to win their next two matches under him before settling for a draw against the Proteas at the same venue in February 1950.

His first defeat as captain came in his 10th Test, when England beat Australia in Melbourne in February 1951. Hassett then led Australia to five consecutive victories before suffering another defeat against South Africa in Melbourne in December 1952. That match was his 16th Test as captain, and he finished the first 16 matches of his leadership career with 13 wins.

Bavuma has now gone one better, with 14 victories in the same number of Tests, putting his name ahead of the Australian great in the record books.