India A will begin their campaign in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against Nepal on Friday, November 20, with several prominent Indian players looking to make an impression in the 50-over format. The contest will offer an opportunity for young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh to showcase their skills in a competition featuring emerging talent from across Asia. Sooryavanshi, in particular, will be one of the players to watch, having already made headlines with his explosive batting performances across age-group and domestic cricket. The 15-year-old smashed 94 runs off just 29 deliveries during the Tri-Series in Sri Lanka earlier this year, demonstrating his ability to combine aggression with impactful innings.

Abhishek Sharma will also be keen to translate his explosive T20 form into the 50-over format, while captain Tilak Varma and vice-captain Rinku Singh bring valuable experience to India's batting lineup. ALSO READ: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Savita Punia: Check Full List Of TIME100 Next India Honourees Rinku, who has lost his place in India's national T20 team, will have an opportunity to strengthen his case for a comeback. Ayush Badoni, meanwhile, was added to the squad following Rajat Patidar's withdrawal and will look to continue his impressive domestic form.

Shahbaz Ahmed will also be eager to make an impact, having last represented India in 2023. Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana will look to prove his fitness after recovering from a quadriceps injury. New challenge, same excitement 💙 🎥 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 from Delhi ✈️ Doha for #RisingStarsAsiaCup 👌 #TeamIndia https://t.co/ekmQvPBzIb — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2026 Several players, including Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge and Harsh Dubey, were also part of India's squad in the competition last year, which was played in the T20 format. India vs Nepal Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Match Details Match: India A vs Nepal

Tournament: ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Where To Watch India vs Nepal Live In India? The India A vs Nepal match in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be available to watch live in India through the Sony Sports Network's television coverage. Live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV app and website India vs Nepal Pitch Report The West End Park International Cricket Stadium surface is expected to offer a decent contest between batters and bowlers. The pitch is characterised by pace and bounce, which could allow stroke-makers to play their shots while also providing assistance to seamers who hit the right lengths.

India A possess an explosive batting lineup, and the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma could look to capitalise on the conditions. Nepal's bowlers, meanwhile, will need to maintain discipline against India's formidable batting depth. The conditions could make the toss important, with teams potentially assessing the surface before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. ALSO READ: Why Siraj, Jadeja Didn’t Make It To Playing 11? India Coach Explains After Poor Show By Bowlers On Day 1 India vs Nepal Probable Playing XIs India A (Probable): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Tilak Varma (c), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav. Nepal (Probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Kumal, Dev Khanal, Lokesh Bam, Sandeep Jora, Pawan Sarraf, Basir Ahmad, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav.