The inaugural TIME100 Next India list has recognised several prominent Indian sporting personalities, celebrating their achievements, influence and potential to shape the future of sport.

From teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, the list features athletes from multiple disciplines.

The recognition brings together emerging talents, world champions and established sporting figures who have made significant contributions to Indian sport and inspired the next generation.

Among the names featured are cricket stars, Olympic medallists, world champions and chess prodigies, reflecting India's growing presence across the global sporting landscape.

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Full List Of Indian Sportspersons

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Cricket

The teenage sensation made headlines with his record-breaking IPL performances, including a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals in 2025. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also penned a tribute to him for TIME.

2. Harmanpreet Kaur: Cricket

The Indian women's captain led the team to its historic maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025, cementing her place among India's most influential cricketers.

3. Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist remains one of India's leading boxing personalities and a prominent figure in the country's Olympic boxing journey.

4. Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting

The Olympic silver medallist has been a trailblazer for Indian weightlifting and continues to represent the country at the highest level.

5. D Gukesh: Chess

The youngest undisputed world chess champion, Gukesh has become one of India's biggest sporting inspirations through his remarkable rise.

A GLOBAL RECOGNITION FOR SAVITA! 🇮🇳🌟 Indian hockey legend Savita has been named among the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list, recognising 100 individuals shaping the future of the country. Hockey India congratulates Savita for this honour. It's a proud moment for India and Indian hockey.! 👏 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #TIME100Next @savitahockey @TIME — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026

6. Vithya Ramraj: Athletics

The 400m hurdler has made her mark in Indian athletics, including her performances at the Asian Games and her national record achievements.