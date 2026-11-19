Fifteen former Indian footballers, led by legendary captain Bhaichung Bhutia, have written to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging his immediate intervention in the functioning of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and raising serious concerns over the leadership of president Kalyan Chaubey.

The letter, dated November 17, 2026, highlights the declining standards of Indian football, uncertainty surrounding domestic leagues, financial concerns, and the federation's handling of the national team's preparations and international friendlies. The former players have also called for a change in leadership, urging the Sports Ministry to ensure that someone with a proven track record in football administration is entrusted with leading the federation in its upcoming term. ALSO READ: WATCH: Heartwarming Moment As Pakistan Players Give Guard Of Honour To Indian Champions After SAFF Final Bhaichung Bhutia And 14 Former Footballers Raise Concerns Over AIFF The letter has been signed by Bhaichung Bhutia, Deepak Kumar Mandal, Arindam Bhattacharya, Renedy Singh, Anwar Ali Sr, Dhanachandra Singh, Alvito D'Cunha, Satish Bharti, Manjit Singh, Balwant Singh, Karanjit Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Harpreet Singh, Baldeep Singh and Harmanjot Khabra.

The former internationals expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of Indian football, describing it as 'pathetic' and unacceptable for a country aspiring to become a major sporting nation. They specifically pointed towards India's fall in the FIFA rankings, claiming that the national team had dropped from 95th to 138th position during the current AIFF administration's tenure. The signatories argued that the decline has damaged India's international reputation, particularly as the country continues to harbour ambitions of hosting major sporting events, including the Olympic Games. Former Players Question League Uncertainty And AIFF's Spending The letter also raises concerns over the uncertainty surrounding Indian football's domestic competitions, including the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Indian Women's League. The former players alleged that the failure to organise a stable domestic league has affected clubs, players and their livelihoods. They cited the uncertainty surrounding clubs and the league structure, arguing that footballers have suffered financial losses and some have been left without employment.

They also questioned the AIFF's spending priorities, particularly the organisation of high-profile international friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay. According to the former players, the federation has repeatedly cited financial difficulties while organising domestic competitions but has spent significant sums bringing international teams to India, without delivering substantial improvement in the national team's standards. The matches in Kolkata, traditionally considered one of India's footballing heartlands, were also criticised over poor attendance, with the signatories arguing that the events failed to generate the expected interest among supporters. A LETTER FROM BHAICHUNG BHUTIA & 14 OTHER FORMER PLAYERS TO THE SPORTS MINISTER https://t.co/m2weHrhw0T — Jaydeep Basu (@jaydeepbasu) November 19, 2026 SAFF Championship Preparations Also Under Scrutiny The former footballers further criticised the AIFF's preparations for the SAFF Championship in Dhaka, questioning the absence of a proper training camp ahead of the tournament. They expressed concern over India's preparedness for matches against regional rivals, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, and warned that poor performances could further damage the reputation of Indian football.

India, however, went on to win the SAFF Championship, defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the final on November 17 to secure their record-extending 10th title. ALSO READ: India Shine At Hong Kong Open As Satwik-Chirag Reach Quarterfinals, Rakshitha Stuns Olympic Champion Despite the result, the former players maintained that the problems facing Indian football extend beyond results on the pitch and require urgent administrative intervention. Former Footballers Demand Immediate Intervention In their concluding appeal, the former internationals urged Mandaviya to intervene and ensure that the AIFF's future leadership is entrusted to someone with experience and a proven record of football development. They warned that the current situation is harming the development of the sport in India and negatively affecting the country's image.