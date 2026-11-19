India''s Rakshitha Ramraj pulled off a stunning upset, defeating Tokyo Olympics champion and world No. 4 Chen Yu Fei of China in straight games at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday. The 19-year-old from Coimbatore, who trains at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, displayed impressive skills, especially her overhead deceptions, to notch up a 21-18, 24-22 win over Chen in one of the most memorable victories of her international career so far.

She had stunned Denmark''s Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round. "I think this is one of my biggest wins in my career so far. And she''s my biggest idol and I still can''t believe that I won against her. So I think this will be one of the most memorable days in my badminton career," Rakshitha said after the match.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Heartwarming Moment As Pakistan Players Give Guard Of Honour To Indian Champions After SAFF Final "I'm very happy that I had a very good match against her ... whatever I played had worked out really well. I just didn''t give up any time. I was just free, I was playing all my strokes and they were going good. It was an advantage for me because my attack was really good."

She will next face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

"I think I'm not less than anyone. I think I can do better than this in the future. And I''ll try my best doing it continuously in the upcoming tournaments also," Rakshitha said.

In-form Lakshya Sen, who sealed his place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday, outwitted Denmark''s Rasmus Gemke 21-11 21-18 to continue his impressive run.

19 Year old Rakshitha Ramraj defeated World No 4 Chen Yu Fei. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/TElzrTs0HE — ;⁠-⁠) (@timeout_7) November 19, 2026 The 25-year-old, who won back-to-back titles at Hylo Open and Kumomoto Masters Japan, will next face 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew, the eighth seed. Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stormed into the quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Malaysia''s Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong.

ALSO READ: Ind vs Pak SAFF Championship 2026 Final: India Stage Stunning Comeback To Beat Pakistan 2-1, Seal 10th Title The fifth-seeded Indians, who won two Super 750 titles this year at Singapore and China, put up a clinical show during their 21-19, 21-16 win over Nur and Tan in 42 minutes. Satwik and Chirag will next face China''s Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi, who beat Japan''s Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi 21-19, 21-17. BROTHERS ARE IN TO THE QF OF HONG KONG OPEN 🔥🔥🔥💙❤️ Satwik/Chirag cruises through to the QF of Hong Kong Open A good win over Azriyn/Tan 🇲🇾 as they won 21-19, 21-16 Let's go Satwik/Chirag ❤️💙🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7J6KslY5vi — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) November 19, 2026 Earlier, the Indian duo needed three games to get past Chinese Taipei''s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the opening round. In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the bronze medallist at the World Championships in New Delhi, lost to the American pair of Lauren Lam and Allison Lee 20-22, 13-21 in the pre-quarterfinals to end their campaign.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran: Credit: PTI)