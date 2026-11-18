Eighteen-year-old Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma has grabbed global attention and shoutouts from CM Devendra Fadnavis after breaking her own Guinness World Record. Hailing from Umred near Nagpur, Maharashtra, the phenomenal skater defied gravity by gliding through the 50-metre distance in a breathtaking 6.86 seconds. “Heartfelt congratulations to Shrishti, and best wishes for her journey ahead!” CM Fadnavis’s translated post on X read, celebrating her remarkable feat. With her extreme athleticism, Shrishti is redefining what is possible in limbo skating.

Also Read: End Of An Era: Romelu Lukaku Retires From International Football As Belgium's All-Time Top Scorer How She Set The 50m Limbo Skating Record? According to Guinness World Records, Shrishti had to complete the 50-metre course while limbo skating underneath 51 horizontal bars. Each bar was positioned just 30 centimeters above the ground. The challenge required her to glide beneath each bar without touching her hands touching the ground or dislodging any one of them.

Hence, she held her legs while skating in a split position. Completing the challenge in a record-breaking time of 6.86 seconds, Sharma showed her exceptional flexibility, balance and control. Maharashtra CM Hails Shrishti Sharma On X, CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Shrishti on her Guinness World Record, highlighting the pride she has brought to Maharashtra and India. His translated post read, “Maharashtra’s young skater Shrishti Sharma sets a world record! Maharashtra’s young skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma has set a world record in limbo skating by covering a distance of 50 meters in just 6.86 seconds. Guinness World Records (GWR) has recognised her historic achievement.” He further expressed his admiration for her grit and dedication in achieving this milestone.

महाराष्ट्राची युवा स्केटिंगपटू सृष्टी शर्माची विश्वविक्रमी कामगिरी! 🛼🏆 महाराष्ट्राची युवा स्केटिंगपटू सृष्टी धर्मेंद्र शर्मा हिने लिंबो स्केटिंगमध्ये 50 मीटरचे अंतर अवघ्या 6.86 सेकंदांत पूर्ण करत विश्वविक्रम प्रस्थापित केला आहे. तिच्या या ऐतिहासिक कामगिरीची गिनीज वर्ल्ड रेकॉर्ड्सने दखल घेतली आहे. सृष्टीची जिद्द, कौशल्य आणि तिच्या कामगिरीचा अभिमान आहे. सृष्टीचे मनःपूर्वक अभिनंदन आणि पुढील वाटचालीसाठी शुभेच्छा! 💐 #Maharashtra #ShrishtiSharma #LimboSkating #GuinnessWorldRecords — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 17, 2026 Shrishti started roller skating when she was just for fun. She caught the hang of limbo skating from TV, which made her curious about the sport. What began as a hobby quickly turned into an obsession. With years of stretching, strength training, and rigorous discipline, she became an international star. She credits her family, especially her mother, Shikha Priyadarshini Sharma, for helping her with the routine and pushing her boundaries. Setting Records Since 11 Sharma is no stranger to breaking records. The young athlete has been making records since the age of 11 after getting her first Guinness World Record title under the category, ‘lowest limbo skating over 25 metres’. During that attempt, she successfully skated beneath the 25 bars placed at a height of 17 centimeters from the ground, making a record in the category that remains unbeaten.

Continuing her stellar performance, she claimed another milestone in 2017. In the lowest limbo ice skating, she cleared a staggering 17.78-centimetre height over 10 metres; a record that stands unbroken. In 2020, she took limbo skating and made a Guinese World Record title for the fastest time to limbo skate under 10 bars. Further strengthening her position, she surpassed her own achievement in 2020 and 2021. With this latest achievement, she once again cemented her status as one of the most accomplished young names in limbo skating.

Skates And Stethoscopes Shrishti is also maintaining her focus on her academics besides her sporting career. She is currently pursuing the MBBS degree at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur after clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), according to Gulf News.

Using her achievements and accolades to support humanitarian initiatives, Sharma is associated with ‘Save a Girl Child’ to promote empowering girls and ensuring equal opportunities for them. While speaking to Guinness World Records, she reiterated the importance of supporting women and giving them platforms to shine. “Women must be empowered and given equal opportunities to demonstrate their abilities." Further emphasizing how support and encouragement can guide girls to reach extraordinary milestones, she said, “Give her the right opportunity, and she will make her family and country proud through her achievements. Girls can achieve extraordinary things when they receive proper support, encouragement, and opportunities."