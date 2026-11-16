The goals will remain, the records will stand, but Romelu Lukaku will no longer lead the line for Belgium. One of the most prolific strikers of his generation has called time on his international career, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year journey with the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement on Monday through an emotional Instagram post, bowing out as Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer with 94 goals in 135 appearances. He also finishes fifth on the men's international goalscoring list, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (146), Lionel Messi (126), Ali Daei (108) and India's Sunil Chhetri (95).

Lukaku represented Belgium at four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships, becoming one of the defining figures of the country's golden generation. ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final 2026: Where To Watch Live, Predicted Lineups, H2H Record "These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team. I went through every emotion possible," Lukaku wrote in his farewell message. He also thanked the teammates and coaches who accompanied him throughout his international journey before adding: "I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I'm grateful." From Teenage Debut To Belgium's Greatest Goalscorer Lukaku's journey with Belgium began when he was just 16 years old. What followed was a career in which he became the focal point of the national team's attack, delivering goals across major tournaments and crucial qualifying campaigns.

Big Rom. Big moments. Big legacy. Thank you for lighting up the international stage, Romelu Lukaku. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/6YtLEmhPip — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 16, 2026 His 94-goal tally places him comfortably at the top of Belgium's scoring charts. The striker was also part of the side that finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the country's best-ever finish at the tournament. He went on to represent Belgium at seven major international tournaments, spanning four World Cups and three European Championships. His international career became closely associated with the country's most successful era, when Belgium established itself among the leading teams in world football.

The Belgian Football Association paid tribute to the striker, highlighting his personality, leadership, dedication and connection with the national team. ALSO READ: Brazil Legend Ronaldinho Returns To Professional Football After 11 Years, Makes Winning Comeback In Serie C "His journey, from making his debut at just 16 years old to competing on the biggest international stages, remains a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young footballers and children who dream of one day wearing the Belgium shirt themselves," the federation said.

🚨🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku has retired from international football. 135 appearances and 94 goals with Belgium shirt. https://t.co/MvzBoExsbu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2026 Lukaku To Continue Club Career At Fenerbahce The announcement came a day after Belgium secured a 4-1 victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League. Lukaku was an unused substitute in that match, with his international future now officially settled. His retirement from national duty does not mean the end of his playing career. Lukaku will continue at club level with Turkish side Fenerbahce, having moved from Napoli last summer.

For the Red Devils, replacing his goals will be one challenge. Replacing the presence of a striker who carried their attack across 16 years and seven major tournaments will be another.