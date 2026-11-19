The Indian women's hockey team will begin its title defence against Malaysia in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Thursday, November 19, at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal. Led by captain Salima Tete, the hosts will be aiming for a winning start in front of their home supporters as they look to extend their dominance in the continental competition. India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, in 2016, 2023 and 2024, and are joint-most successful alongside South Korea. India will look to continue their winning form and grab a win.

ALSO READ: No Leagues, Financial Woes: Ex-Footballers Flag Indian Football Crisis In Letter To Sports Minister The ninth edition of the tournament features six teams, India, Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Each team will face the other five sides in a single round-robin league stage, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. INDIA BEGIN THEIR TITLE DEFENCE TODAY! 🇮🇳🔥 The Indian Women’s Hockey Team begins the defence of its crown today, taking on Malaysia in their first match of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda. 😍 🆚 India 🇮🇳 vs Malaysia 🇲🇾 ⏰ 4:35 PM IST 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLWXP (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026 India head into the competition following an impressive year. They secured qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, won the Nations Cup to earn promotion to the FIH Pro League and finished fifth at the World Cup. They also ended a 44-year wait for women's hockey gold at the Asian Games. Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne will look to maintain that momentum. India also defeated Japan 4-1 in a practice match ahead of the tournament.

India vs Malaysia Women's Hockey: Match Details Match: India vs Malaysia

Tournament: Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 4:35 PM IST

Venue: International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal Where To Watch India vs Malaysia Women's Hockey Live In India? Live Telecast: Star Sports 2 Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website. Fans can also watch the match at the stadium without paying an entry fee. Hockey India has announced free entry for all matches of the tournament. Supporters can register for digital entry passes through TicketGenie or its mobile application. ALSO READ: India Shine At Hong Kong Open As Satwik-Chirag Reach Quarterfinals, Rakshitha Stuns Olympic Champion A GLOBAL RECOGNITION FOR SAVITA! 🇮🇳🌟 Indian hockey legend Savita has been named among the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list, recognising 100 individuals shaping the future of the country. Hockey India congratulates Savita for this honour. It's a proud moment for India and Indian hockey.! 👏 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #TIME100Next @savitahockey @TIME — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026 India vs Malaysia Women's Hockey: Lineups India Predicted XI Bichu Devi Kharibam; Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti Singh; Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Rutuja Dadaso; Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India's Remaining League Fixtures November 21: India vs South Korea – 7:00 PM IST

November 22: Thailand vs India – 5:15 PM IST

November 24: India vs China – 7:00 PM IST

November 25: Japan vs India – 7:00 PM IST

The semi-finals will take place on November 27, while the bronze-medal match and final are scheduled for November 28.