India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand came under scrutiny after the visitors failed to capitalise on a promising start on Day 1.

India reduced New Zealand to 60/4 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a remarkable recovery, putting together an unbeaten 173-run partnership to take the hosts to 243/5 at stumps.

Siraj was left out as India went with four pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was preferred over Jadeja as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

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Following the day's play, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the selection decisions, insisting the team was picked keeping the entire Test match in mind rather than just the opening day.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.