- India reduced New Zealand to 60/4 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.
- India's bowling attack struggled to maintain pressure after the initial breakthroughs.
- The coach also backed Prasidh Krishna, who went wicketless despite conceding 58 runs.
India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand came under scrutiny after the visitors failed to capitalise on a promising start on Day 1.
India reduced New Zealand to 60/4 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a remarkable recovery, putting together an unbeaten 173-run partnership to take the hosts to 243/5 at stumps.
Siraj was left out as India went with four pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was preferred over Jadeja as the spin-bowling all-rounder.
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Following the day's play, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the selection decisions, insisting the team was picked keeping the entire Test match in mind rather than just the opening day.
"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.
Why India Preferred Washington Sundar Over Jadeja?
The Indian batting coach revealed that New Zealand's left-handed-heavy top order influenced India's decision to select Washington Sundar over Jadeja.
🚨 Sitanshu Kotak's Explanation on Mohammed Siraj's Omission: Sitanshu Kotak Said 🗣️: "When selecting the team, the management considers all factors before deciding on their best possible playing XI. This time, they have followed the same approach. There is nothing wrong with Siraj. The team management felt that this was the best possible XI for the given conditions. The conditions in Sri Lanka were completely different. Therefore, the decision to leave Siraj out of this match cannot be considered wrong."— lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) November 19, 2026
"We preferred Washy as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said.
However, India's bowling attack struggled to maintain pressure after the initial breakthroughs. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113, while Phillips finished the day on 94 not out, exposing India's inability to find wickets once the conditions became less favourable.
Kotak attributed the change in conditions to the sunny weather, which caused the moisture on the surface to dry quicker than anticipated.
"Since the weather was good and it was a sunny day, the moisture dried up quicker than it happens. They batted well. Give them credit. They didn't even chance against the spinner. The new ball had more help for the bowlers," he said.
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Kotak Backs Kamboj And Prasidh
Kamboj, who was selected ahead of Siraj, conceded 57 runs and picked up one wicket. Kotak defended the youngster's pace, which largely hovered around 126-130 kmph.
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defends Prasidh Krishna’s expensive spells: 🗣️ "Prasidh Krishna is an attacking bowler and he can go for runs. People like it when he picks wickets, and they don’t when they go for runs." (via Sahil Malhotra) https://t.co/FLhcTNqJwO— Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) November 19, 2026
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"Yes, pace matters only in the third spell. Kamboj's speed is 130, 128, maybe a few balls at 126. That's fine," he said.
The coach also backed Prasidh Krishna, who went wicketless despite conceding 58 runs, arguing that his attacking approach should not be judged solely by the runs he gives away.
"Prasidh, we know, is an attacking bowler and we know he would go for a few runs. When he gets wickets, we like it. When he gets hit, we don't like it. That's an unfair way to look at him," Kotak said.
India will now look to break the Nicholls-Phillips partnership early on Day 2, with the selection calls surrounding Siraj and Jadeja likely to remain a talking point.