New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips achieved a rare milestone on Friday (November 20) by becoming the first player to score a century in all three formats of international cricket against India in the same calendar year. Phillips brought up his Test century against India in the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Coming in to bat at No. 7, the right-handed batter scored 100 runs off 194 balls to complete a remarkable comeback after New Zealand had slipped to 70/5.

This was Phillips’ third international century against India in 2026. He had earlier scored 106 runs in the third ODI in Indore on January 18. He then produced a stunning knock of 107 off just 49 balls during the T20I match in Auckland on October 30.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Glenn Phillips Completes Century, Puts New Zealand In Strong Position With his latest hundred, Phillips has also become the first New Zealand player to score the most international runs against India in a calendar year. Glenn Phillips Joins Shane Watson And Shai Hope In Elite List Phillips is now the third player overall to score a century in all three international formats against India. Australia’s Shane Watson and West Indies batter Shai Hope are the only other players to achieve this feat.

ALSO READ: Temba Bavuma Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Lindsay Hassett In Historic Test Captaincy Record Watson played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs and eight T20Is against India between 2006 and 2016. During that period, he scored at least one century in each format. Hope has also enjoyed considerable success against India. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter has scored one Test century, five ODI centuries and two T20I centuries against the Indian team. Interestingly, two of Hope’s ODI centuries and both his T20I hundreds against India came in 2026.