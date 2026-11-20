Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a compromised PM. The fresh attack from the Congress leader came hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China.

Sharing the picture of the trilateral meeting featuring Xi, Trump and Putin, Gandhi said if Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table. https://t.co/EpGZVnJPYq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2026 "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," his X post read. Congress Has Decimated Idea Of BJP: Gandhi Gandhi, who is on a US visit, also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying Congress has decimated the idea of the BJP politically and the effect will be seen over the next eight months.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Rules Out Election Boycott Despite 'Poll Rigging' Claims, Says It Would Break Democratic Structure Interacting with students at the University of Chicago, Gandhi claimed that the BJP's internal structure has collapsed and the ministers in the government were in touch with the opposition, sharing information with them. "We have basically decimated the idea of the BJP politically in India today. It's done," Gandhi said in the interaction moderated by Professor Robert Pape. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Rejects Poll Boycott Strategy In 'Sacred' Indian Democracy, Says Congress To Keep Fighting Despite Setbacks The Congress leader said it took a group of disorganised students to shake up the BJP's control over various arms of government. "Please notice that organisation in India is fully in the hands of the BJP. The state police, the intelligence apparatus, the CBI, the IRS, the bureaucracy, everything in their control," he said. "Then, a couple thousand students come out onto the streets of Delhi, totally disorganised. And who won that contest? Do you think the police won the contest? No. The disorganised students won the contest," Gandhi said.