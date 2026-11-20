Cyclone Akvan Latest Updates: Air India and IndiGo have warned passengers about possible flight delays, cancellations and changes in schedules as Cyclone Akvan affects weather conditions across several parts of the country. Flights operating to and from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata may face disruptions. IndiGo has also flagged possible weather-related problems at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry airports.

The cyclone has brought rainfall and changing weather conditions to several states, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. More flight disruptions are possible as the weather conditions remain unsettled.

Cyclone Akvan crossed the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur on Friday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 26 kmph during the six hours before landfall. It crossed the coast between 7:30 am and 8:30 am.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Updates: Landfall Process Underway Amid Heavy Rain, Storm Crosses North Andhra, South Odisha

The cyclone has also affected train services in the region. East Coast Railway has cancelled around 45 trains until Saturday and rescheduled around 28 others to ensure the safety of passengers and railway assets.

Cyclone Akvan Flights Cancellations: Check List

At least four IndiGo flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled due to bad weather caused by Cyclone Akvan. The affected services include three flights to Kolkata and one to Allahabad.

The cancelled flights are:

- 6E 7432 (Bhubaneswar to Kolkata)

- 6E 7434 (Bhubaneswar to Kolkata)

- 6E 7436 (Bhubaneswar to Kolkata)

- 6E 7723 (Bhubaneswar to Allahabad)

The airline has updated the cancellations as weather conditions have affected flight operations. Smaller ATR aircraft are particularly affected by strong crosswinds, poor visibility and turbulence, which can make flying difficult during severe weather.

The cancellations have disrupted travel for passengers heading to Kolkata and Allahabad from Bhubaneswar.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Brings Heavy Showers In Andhra Districts, Red Alert In Srikakulam, Vizianagaram; IMD Forecast Till Nov 22

Air India has also issued a travel advisory, warning that flights to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam may be affected by bad weather. The airline has advised passengers to check for updates before leaving for the airport.

How To Check Your Flight Status

Passengers travelling to or from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata and other airports in the affected areas should check their flight status before starting their journey.

IndiGo: Passengers can visit the airline's flight status page or open its mobile app. They need to enter their travel date and PNR or booking reference to check the latest updates.

Travel Advisory Due to adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Akvan, flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata are impacted. We are notifying affected customers on the mobile number provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport. We remain in close coordination with the relevant authorities and continue to closely monitor the situation. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 19, 2026

Air India: Passengers can visit the airline's flight status page and enter their flight number, booking reference or route details to check their flight status.

#TravelAdvisory Flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam may be affected due to adverse weather conditions. We request our passengers to check the updated flight status at the following link before heading to the airport: https://t.co/tyXyGOAAHD Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. The safety and well-being of our passengers remain our highest priority. — Air India (@airindia) November 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Cyclone Akvan crossed the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur on Friday morning.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of North Andhra Pradesh on Friday.