Andhra Pradesh Rains: As Cyclone Akvan begins making landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha, the process is expected to continue for the next three hours. Several neighbouring states and districts, including Andhra Pradesh, are witnessing heavy rainfall as the cyclone moves towards the coast.

The IMD said, "Latest satellite imagery indicates the land interaction commenced as the sheared cloud mass associated with the cyclonic storm 'Akvan' entered into north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts." The cyclonic storm “Akvan” crossed the North Andhra Pradesh & South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur (near latitude 19.1N & longitude 84.8E) with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during 0730-0830 IST of today, the 20th November, 2026. The landfall process will continue for next 2 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2026 Cyclone Akvan, which developed from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal into a very severe cyclonic storm, has weakened as it approaches the coast. The landfall process began on Friday morning near Gopalpur, along the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, while gusts may reach up to 90 kmph.

The low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on November 13 and gradually intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm before moving northwards towards the coast. ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Updates: Landfall Process Underway Amid Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds In Odisha; 423 Rescue Teams On Alert Meanwhile, the Odisha administration has tightened safety measures along the coastline. Rough sea conditions and strong winds continue at Puri Beach. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued heavy rainfall warnings for several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Akvan: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts In Andhra The IMD has issued an orange alert for Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts. A red alert has been issued for Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts for November 20, warning of very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the following districts on Friday for Ananthapuramu, Annamayya, Bapatla, Chittoor, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Krishna, Kurnool, Markapuram, Nandyal, NTR, Palnadu, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Polavaram, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati, West Godavari and YSR Kadapa.

For November 21, a yellow alert has been issued for Ananthapuramu, Annamayya, Bapatla, Chittoor, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Krishna, Kurnool, Markapuram, Nandyal, NTR, Palnadu, Polavaram, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati, West Godavari, YSR Kadapa, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Andhra Pradesh for November 22. ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan: 67 Trains Including Vande Bharat Cancelled, 28 Rescheduled Ahead Of Landfall; Check Full List Meanwhile, high waves will be likely along the coast near the Sompeta area of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. The impact of the cyclone is already being felt in the region. Sixteen weather stations in the Srikakulam district recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall between Thursday night and Friday morning as Cyclone Akvan moved closer to the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast.