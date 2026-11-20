Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday reviewed a proposed 31-kilometre integrated road tunnel network in Mumbai aimed at easing traffic congestion across the financial capital. Named 'Patal Lok', the ambitious infrastructure project was presented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a review meeting at his official residence, Varsha.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman Riding Scooter Hit From Behind By Truck In Palghar, Dies; CCTV Captures Shocking Accident Seamless Connectivity To Mumbai's Airport, BKC, and Express Highways Designed to establish seamless east-west connectivity across the metropolis, the 'Patal Lok' tunnel network spans approximately 31 km in a single direction. Through dedicated entry and exit points, the corridor will link several of Mumbai's key transit hubs and commercial zones, including:

Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Upcoming Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) bullet train station

Dharavi and BKC business districts

Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway Once operational, the corridor is expected to significantly cut travel times to the airport and key commercial hubs.

Revised Alignment For Bhayandar-Virar Sea Bridge Corridor Alongside the tunnel project, the MMRDA presented a revised alignment for the Bhayandar/Uttan-Virar corridor, a part of the upcoming Mumbai-Vadhavan expressway connectivity plan. While the sea bridge linking Bhayandar/Uttan with Virar had previously received approval, officials evaluated two alternative route alignments during Thursday's meeting.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Plans Strict Traffic Overhaul: Half Helmets Banned, Heavy Fines For Footpath Riding, Meters Must For App-Based Taxis Together, these projects are expected to strengthen connectivity with the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) ring road network, easing bottlenecks on the city's key roads and significantly reducing travel time. (With Inputs From PTI)