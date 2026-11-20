- Woman killed in Palghar by truck hitting scooter.
- Locals raise concerns over poor road maintenance, traffic.
- Earlier, MSRTC bus skidded off Palghar ghat road.
Maharashtra News: A woman was killed after a container truck hit her scooter from behind in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday. The victim, identified as A 32-year-old Ankita Jadhav, a resident of Kharivali, was seen riding the scooter when the truck hit her from behind in the CCTV footage, NDTV reported.
The video of the horrific incident shows Jadhav riding the scooter on a busy highway in her lane and, around 11.40 am, a container truck running behind her ran over her.
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The footage shows that the two-wheeler was not in the blind spot behind the truck and there was enough distance between the two vehicles. However, The Daily Jagran could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Palghar, MH🚨⚠️ Scooter Rider ahead of Long Container lorry, not at blindspot. Lorries driving pattern seems distracted + more often lorries front windshield covered with vinyl stickers… Always pay attention to Rear View Mirrors, never ride/drive b/w HCV’s. @DriveSmart_IN https://t.co/mRHqWz2SpR— Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave) November 19, 2026
Locals have expressed their anguish over the non-maintenance of signage in the Kudus area. They said highway concreting work has been underway and the road has been reduced to a single lane, which causes heavy traffic in the area.
Residents questioned the authorities about when they will work on regulating the traffic and deploy staff there to manage traffic.
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MSRTC Bus Skids Off Ghat Road In Palghar
Earlier on November 15 in Palghar, 24 passengers had a narrow escape after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus they were travelling in skidded off a ghat road and was left dangling precariously over a deep gorge in Palghar district.
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The accident occurred when the Pune-bound bus, which had started from Palghar, was navigating the Waghoba Khind stretch along the Palghar-Manor road connecting to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, an official from the Palghar rural police said.
The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the ghat section, causing the bus to veer off the road and come to a halt just short of plunging into a gorge, he said.
"Upon receiving the alert about the accident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations," the Station House Officer said, confirming that all 24 passengers were safely evacuated from the dangling bus. Police personnel later worked to secure the site and regulate vehicular movement along the ghat stretch, he said.
(With Agencies Inputs)