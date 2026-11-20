Maharashtra News: A woman was killed after a container truck hit her scooter from behind in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday. The victim, identified as A 32-year-old Ankita Jadhav, a resident of Kharivali, was seen riding the scooter when the truck hit her from behind in the CCTV footage, NDTV reported.

The video of the horrific incident shows Jadhav riding the scooter on a busy highway in her lane and, around 11.40 am, a container truck running behind her ran over her.

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The footage shows that the two-wheeler was not in the blind spot behind the truck and there was enough distance between the two vehicles. However, The Daily Jagran could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Palghar, MH🚨⚠️ Scooter Rider ahead of Long Container lorry, not at blindspot. Lorries driving pattern seems distracted + more often lorries front windshield covered with vinyl stickers… Always pay attention to Rear View Mirrors, never ride/drive b/w HCV’s. @DriveSmart_IN https://t.co/mRHqWz2SpR — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave) November 19, 2026

Locals have expressed their anguish over the non-maintenance of signage in the Kudus area. They said highway concreting work has been underway and the road has been reduced to a single lane, which causes heavy traffic in the area.

Residents questioned the authorities about when they will work on regulating the traffic and deploy staff there to manage traffic.