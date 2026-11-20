South Western Railway has made it simpler for big groups to reserve train tickets together. According to the new rule, there is no longer a fixed limit on how many berths railway staff can approve for bulk bookings. This should make life easier for families, student groups, pilgrims and others who need to travel as a large group, whether for a wedding, college trip, sports meet or cultural event.

South Western Railway Simplifies Rules for Bulk / Group Booking ನೈಋತ್ಯ ರೈಲ್ವೆಯಿಂದ ಗುಂಪು ಬುಕಿಂಗ್ ನಿಯಮಗಳ ಸರಳೀಕರಣ https://t.co/F5Y02AzNdW — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) November 19, 2026 The new rules came through Commercial Circular (Coaching) No. 37/2026 and Rate Advice No. 11 of 2026. They replace the earlier set of instructions on group and bulk reservations. No Fixed Limit On Group Bookings Chief Reservation Supervisors and Station Managers can now clear group bookings without having to stick to a fixed berth ceiling. Earlier, they had to work within prescribed limits based on how many berths were left.

ALSO READ: Railways Adds 13 Special Trains For Bihar, Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities To Ease Post Diwali-Chhath Rush; Check Schedule The facility is open for every class of travel. Railway officials have made it clear that it is meant only for genuine group travel and not for people trying to grab reserved seats by the back door. When Can Group Booking Applications Be Submitted? At the bigger reservation centres, applications will be taken from 9 AM on the first day of the Advance Reservation Period, that is, one hour after the regular advance booking window opens. People have to go in person to the authorised railway officials and get the request processed on the spot.

Passenger Details And Documents Required Anyone applying must clearly state why the group is travelling together and must provide the following details. - Full name - Age - Gender ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Impact: Vande Bharat Among 23 Trains Running Late, Some Delayed By Up To 8 Hours; Check Schedule - Residential address - Purpose of the journey Applications that leave out passenger details or fail to mention a clear reason for travelling will be turned down. Rules For Foreign Tourists And NRIs Remain Unchanged Rules for te foreigners and NRIs does not change. Their group booking requests will still be handled under the same rules that already apply to them. SWR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, said the idea is to make group reservations more convenient while still keeping a check on misuse.