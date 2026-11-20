To make the return journey easier for migrant workers heading back to their workplaces after Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Railways is operating special trains to manage the extra rush of passengers. In view of the high demand, 13 additional special trains will run between November 20 and 24.

These trains will provide relief to passengers travelling to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kerala and Gujarat. The list also includes some unreserved special trains.

East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said passengers can get updated information about special train services through the NTES and RailOne apps.

Special Trains Running On November 20

05525 Saharsa-Lokmanya Tilak Special: The train will depart from Saharsa at 9:45 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai at 12:30 pm on November 22.

07564 Danapur-Charlapalli Special: The train will leave Danapur at 6:15 am and reach Charlapalli at 4 pm on November 21.

03243 Danapur-Anand Vihar Special: The train will depart from Danapur at 3 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 12:30 pm on November 21.

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Special Trains Running On November 21

05529 Raxaul-Charlapalli Unreserved Special: The train will leave Raxaul at 4:55 pm and reach Charlapalli at 10 am on November 24.

01020 Saharsa-Lokmanya Tilak Special: The train will depart from Saharsa at 4 pm and reach Mumbai at 12:10 pm on November 24.

03249 Patna-Ernakulam Special: The train will leave Patna at 10:30 pm and reach Ernakulam at 3 am on November 25.

05225 Barauni-Ahmedabad Special: The train will depart from Barauni at 11 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 10 am on November 24.

07562 Darbhanga-Charlapalli Special: The train will leave Darbhanga at 1:30 pm and reach Charlapalli at 6 am on November 24.

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Special Trains Running On November 24

09074 Jaynagar-Udhna Special: The train will depart from Jaynagar at 9 am and reach Udhna at 1 am on November 26.

09072 Jaynagar-Udhna Special: The train will leave Jaynagar at 11:30 am and reach Udhna at 2:30 am on November 26.