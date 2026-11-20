Cyclone Akvan Impact: The severe cyclonic storm, Akvan, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, has completed its rainfall process near Odisha's Golpalpur on Friday, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds in several states, including Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, among others. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts in several districts of these states for the coming days.

The IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning across the southern districts of Bengal. Showers are likely to continue until Saturday. A heavy rain alert has also been issued for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm Completes Landfall Near Odisha's Gopalpur; No Major Damage Reported

Kolkata is also likely to witness light to moderate rain, according to the Met Office. On Friday, the city received 19.2 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 AM.

Medinipur, on the other hand, witnessed the highest rainfall at 47 mm during that period. Cyclone Akvan also disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to commuters as heavy rains lashed several parts of Kolkata.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Rain lashes Kolkata under the impact of Cyclone Akvan, which is likely to make landfall on Odisha coast later today. #KolkataRains #CycloneAkvan (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/6PgSLEVA1h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2026

Jharkhand And Bihar To Witness More Showers

The IMD has issued an orange alert for five districts in Jharkhand, warning of heavy rainfall until 8:30 AM on Saturday. Dhanbad, Bokaro, Seraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum are expected to see rough weather during this period.

A yellow alert is also in place for Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ranchi, Khunti, Ramgarh and Jamtara on Saturday. Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said rain activity could increase on Friday. A few places may get very heavy showers, and thunderstorms with lightning are also possible. Winds could pick up to around 50 kmph in some areas.