UP Elections 2027: In the last couple of years, the bulldozer has emerged as a potent political symbol of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, representing its "tough-on-crime" and "anti-encroachment" image, while also becoming a rallying point for supporters and a subject of opposition criticism over alleged selective demolitions. In the election season, it is not CM Yogi or his supporters, but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who created headlines after receiving a grand welcome with several bulldozers in the chief minister's home turf, Gorakhpur. However, the death of a 14-year-old boy marred the event, triggering a political battle over "bulldozer".

आज गोरखपुर में नतमस्तक हैं वो सभी बुलडोज़र अखिलेश यादव के स्वागत में, जो कभी बेगुनाहों के आशियाने को उजाड़ने के लिए मशहूर थे.... आज उन्हीं बुलडोज़रों से फूल बरस रहे हैं, उसी पर खड़े होकर लोग अखिलेश भईया-अखिलेश भईया चिल्ला रहे हैं। कितना बड़ा बदलाव है - कल तक बुलडोज़र डर का प्रतीक था, आज वही बुलडोज़र स्वागत का मंच बन गया। ये गोरखपुर है, योगी जी का गढ़। और आज गढ़ में ही गढ़ टूट गया। — Shailendra Yadav (@Shailendraydv61) November 18, 2026 Police Action In Gorakhpur JCB Incident On Thursday night, police arrested five people, including the JCB driver, in Gorakhpur over the death of a BJP leader's son, Aryavardhan, who was allegedly crushed by a bulldozer following Yadav's roadshow. A Samajwadi Party leader, Sadhu Yadav, has been named in the FIR and was brought to the AIIMS-Gorakhpur police station from his residence for questioning. ALSO READ: CM Yogi's Mafia Dig At Akhilesh Over Teen's Death During Gorakhpur Roadshow, He Retorts With Lucknow Fire Incident

CM Yogi Invokes Mafia Raj To Attack Akhilesh UP CM Yogi slammed the Samajwadi Party after meeting with the victim's family members in Gorakhpur. "The actions of the Samajwadi Party leaders and their goons are truly shameful. Such hooliganism will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh. I have instructed the administration to take strict action against these goons, strictly within the confines of the law," he said while speaking to reporters.

No Welcome With Bulldozer In Future: Akhilesh Reacting to the tragic incident, Yadav said he told his party colleagues not to use bulldozers in future to welcome him. #WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: On the death of a 12-year-old child who was struck by a bulldozer during a PDA rally yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...To my colleagues in the party, I would like to say that do not welcome using bulldozers in future...Bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that bulldozer has no brain of its own, it has a driver." (18.11.2026) — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026 Akhilesh Accuses BJP Of Politicising Tragedy The former chief minister accused those politicising the tragedy of hypocrisy over the death of a 14-year-old boy during his roadshow. In a post on X, Yadav said, "Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they misbehaved with and threatened the grieving mother of a young man who died in the Lucknow fire incident. The public has seen through the pretence of those who are putting on a show of mourning." ALSO READ: Bulldozers, Hindutva, Welfare: Will Yogi Model Work For BJP In UP Again? Analysis

CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Baba' Image CM Yogi, who is popularly known as 'Bulldozer Baba' for his justice policy against criminals and land encroachers, on several occasions backed his bulldozer policy and spoke toughly against the putative Mafia-raj fostered by the SP during its regime. The saffron-clad priest hogged the headlines over bulldozer action against several heavyweight politicians in the state. During the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the bulldozer had become a symbol of Yogi's rule and was seen at almost every Yogi rally. However, the bulldozer campaign did not yield the expected results for the BJP as it managed to win only 33 out of the 75 seats it contested.

Last year in December, Yogi, while addressing UP Assembly, warned the land mafias of bulldozer action, saying if any mafia forcibly occupies residential land or any government land, and builds a mall or a centre for extortion, and uses it to conduct immoral and illegal activities there, then a bulldozer will be used against them.

Yogi's bulldozer policy is so popular that other BJP-ruled states, Bihar, Assam and MP, have apparently replicated it to deal with criminals. The bulldozer policy also attracted backlash from the Opposition and courts in some cases. Yet, Yogi's popularity as "Bulldozer Baba" remains intact.

Baba Ji Issues Bulldozer Warning To Land Mafia’s In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to land mafias. He said “...If any mafia forcibly occupies residential land or any government land, and builds a mall or a centre for extortion, and uses it to conduct immoral and illegal activities there, then a bulldozer will be used against them. Nobody can stop that. An atmosphere of security is essential for every person. Today, every person can say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment...” Credit : ANI. — Augadh (@AugadhBhudeva) December 24, 2025 Bulldozer And Polls 2027 The Gorakhpur incident once again brought the bulldozer into the centre stage at time when both, the BJP and the SP, intensified their poll campaign. The BJP got an opportunity to revive alleged mafia-raj in the state before 2017 to counter Yadav's PDA (Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)) campaign against the Yogi government. Law and order is the biggest factor that goes in favour of the Yogi government. It is likely that Yogi will continue with his "Bulldozer policy" to highlight his action against criminals and land mafias.