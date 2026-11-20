Karthigai Deepam Row: The Supreme Court has allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Tamil Nadu's Deepathoon on November 24 as a temporary arrangement amid strong opposition from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya. Deepathoon is a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai district, and its ownership is claimed by both the Hindu worshippers and the Dargah board.

While a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi allowed lighting of the lamp on November 24, it stayed the Madras High Court's direction to restore the ritual at the controversial site. The worshippers and the Dargah board are in conflict over the ownership of the hill and the exact location of the ritual.

Dargah Board's Argument Earlier on Thursday, while appearing for the Dargah, senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari argued that the entire top belonged to the shrine. He further cited the old judicial proceedings and stated that the permission to perform the ritual cannot be granted irrespective of the distance between the Dargah and the hilltop.

"The entire top of the hill belongs to the dargah. There is no question of lighting the deepam at the top of the hill, where the stone pillar is situated, irrespective of what the distance between the dargah and the stone pillar is," Tiwari stated.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 Updates: Congress Leads In PS, Zilla Parishad; BJP Minister's Wife Loses What Is The Dispute? The entire controversy is about the ownership of the hill and the exact location of the lighting of the sacred lamp. While the lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam on the lower slopes of the hill, the Hindu worshippers have recently demanded to perform the ritual at the top of the hill, around 50 metres away from the dargah.

While opposing the demands, the Tamil Nadu government stated that it would lead to severe administrative challenges. Apart from this, the Dargah committee also objected by stating that the Madras High Court had passed the order without giving adequate time to the shrine.