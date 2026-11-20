Bengaluru Power Cut On November 21: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that several regions will witness power outages on Saturday. The authority stated that some areas will witness an outage for seven hours between 10 am and 5 pm. The residents have been advised to follow the schedule and make the necessary arrangements beforehand to avoid any inconveniences.

While providing details, the authority stated that they are carrying out works under the KV Rajanakunte substation, adding that the residents of nearby regions will witness inconveniences. Bengaluru Power Cut: List Of Affected Areas Several areas of Bengaluru, including Shivanahalli, Srinidhi Layout, BWSSB Puttenahalli, Pavani, CRPF, Ramagondanahalli, IVRI, Shirk Apartment, BMS Hostel, 5th Phase Yelahanka New Town Anantapur, Puttenahalli, Pavani, Hertige, CRPF, Suradenapura, Sadnahalli, ISRO Layout, Akashinarbescom, LBS Nagar, YNK, A, B, Sector Avalahalli, SN Halli, Rajanakunte, Honnenahalli, Nagenahalli, AV Pura, Marasandra, Silver Oak, and Nelakunte, are set to witness a power outage.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On November 20: BESCOM Announces Shutdown On Friday; Check List Of Affected Areas, Timings Apart from this, multiple areas will also witness an outage between 10 am and 4 pm, such as Reliance Industries, Kurlon, CKA, Alisda, Jaibharat Industries Area, Tata Akevaal, Karle, Professional-Clothing, Raghavendra Layout, Muneshwar Nagar, Vaishnavi Nakshatra Apartment, Lt. Karle, Muneshwar Eflock Pectori Road, HMT Road, Platinum City Apartment, BFW, NTRO, and Jal Soudha.

The authority further stated that several regions, including GM Palya, Malleshpalya, Maruti Nagar, Byrasandra, Vigyan Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Kalappa Layout, Tata Sherwood, Vibhutipur, and nearby regions, will face a power cut from 10 am to 5 pm. The other areas, such as Qualcomm (Qualcomm-1 and Qualcomm-2), Capgemini, IGate Circle, Kundalahalli Main Road, Graphite Circle, Radha Hotel, Fortune Hotel, Nandi Toyota, L&T Limited, SMT Medical Services, Idea, Udupi Hotel, Chessa Dental Care, Water Tank Area, BMTC, RMZ (Kundalahalli Main Road), and Chennamma Layout, will witness an outage between 9.30 am and 6 pm.