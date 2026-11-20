Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik has been denied permission to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi during his ongoing trip to India, with the Centre restricting his engagements to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Government sources, as cited by an NDTV report, said that Malik had sought permission to visit the two prominent sites during his stay in the country. However, the requests were turned down, with the sources subsequently clarifying that he had been granted a visa specifically to participate in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which is being held at Delhi's historic Purana Qila from November 20 to 22.

(This is a developing story.)