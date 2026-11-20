Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, hosted by India. However, his visit has triggered sharp political reactions from the Opposition, with Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders questioning the Centre's foreign policy and its stated position that dialogue and terrorism can't go hand in hand.

Congress, SP Attack Govt Over Malik's Visit Speaking to IANS, Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand accused the BJP of being "confused" over its foreign policy, questioning how the government could welcome a Pakistani minister when it has consistently maintained that talks and terrorism cannot happen simultaneously. Congress also criticised the government over Malik's visit, alleging that the government was welcoming a Pakistani leader despite his repeated threatening remarks against India and Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.

लखनऊ, उत्तर प्रदेश: सपा प्रवक्ता फखरुल हसन चांद ने SCO सिविलाइज़ेशनल डायलॉग फोरम में शामिल होने के लिए पाकिस्तान के मंत्री मुसादिक मसूद मलिक के दिल्ली दौरे पर कहा, "समाजवादी पार्टी समझती है कि जो देश की सरकार है, उसने कहा था कि खून और पानी एक साथ नहीं बह सकते, उस सरकार में अगर पाकिस्तान के मंत्री भारत आ रहे हैं, तो समाजवादी पार्टी समझती है यह बिल्कुल भी सही नहीं है। एक तरफ भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार पाकिस्तान से क्रिकेट खेलती है, दूसरी तरफ अब पाकिस्तान के मंत्री भी देश में आ रहे हैं। आखिर हमारी नीतियां स्पष्ट क्यों नहीं हैं? हमारी विदेश नीति स्पष्ट क्यों नहीं है? क्यों जनता के सामने चीजें स्पष्ट नहीं हैं? यह सवाल पूछा जाएगा और एक मुल्क जो आतंक को पनाह देता है, उसके मंत्री देश में आ रहे हैं, तो सवाल पूछे जाएंगे..." — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) November 20, 2026 In a post on X, Congress said there should be no talks with Pakistan until it completely stops supporting terrorism, describing the minister's visit as a betrayal of the country and its people. "Pakistan's minister Musadik Malik has arrived in India at the invitation of the Modi government. Musadik has repeatedly threatened India. Sometimes he threatens to cut off hands, sometimes to shed blood. On the one hand, Pakistan is promoting terrorism in our country and getting Indians killed," the Congress wrote on X. मोदी सरकार के इनविटेशन पर पाकिस्तान का मंत्री मुसादिक मलिक भारत आ गया है. मुसादिक लगातार भारत को धमकाता रहा है. कभी हाथ काटने की धमकी देता है, कभी खून बहाने की. एक तरफ पाकिस्तान हमारे देश में आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा दे रहा है, भारतीयों की हत्या करवा रहा है. दूसरी तरफ मोदी सरकार भारत से नफरत करने वाले पाकिस्तानी मंत्री की आवभगत में लगी है. बिरयानी और कबाब खिलाने की तैयारी है. ये देश और देशवासियों के साथ गद्दारी है. मोदी सरकार को ये नहीं करना चाहिए था. जब तक पाकिस्तान आतंक पर पूरी तरह ब्रेक नहीं लगाता, उससे कोई बात नहीं होनी चाहिए. — Congress (@INCIndia) November 20, 2026 "On the other, the Modi government is busy welcoming a Pakistani minister who hates India. It's preparing to serve him biryani and kebabs. This is a betrayal of the country and its people. The Modi government should not have done this. There should be no talks with Pakistan until it completely stops terrorism," the post added. First Minister To Visit In 3 Years Malik's visit is particularly significant as he is the first Pakistani leader to travel to India in over three years and also after India’s 2025 Operation Sindoor.Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the last Pakistani leader to visit India in 2023 for the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination @DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d'Affaires @Saadawarraich. @ForeignOfficePk @epwing_official @MoIB_Official https://t.co/hpCOS8Ho0K — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) November 20, 2026 India Hosts First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum India is hosting the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in the national capital from November 20 to 22. It is the first forum of its kind under the SCO framework and aims to bring together people from different countries to discuss their shared history, culture, traditions, and civilisational links. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the forum at around 5:30 pm at Purana Qila and address the gathering. The forum is significant as it seeks to strengthen people-to-people connections, encourage cultural understanding, and promote cooperation among SCO member countries through dialogue and the exchange of ideas. The initiative follows a proposal made by PM Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025. Back then, he had suggested creating a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO. It was later welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Experts Expose Shehbaz Sharif’s Flood Lies: 'India Had Nothing To Do With It' What's Special In The First Forum According to a PIB release, the inaugural ceremony will feature a cultural presentation titled "Civilisations in Conversation-Cultural Show", combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. It will be based on the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means "The World Is One Family".

The event will also showcase India's historical and cultural heritage through exhibitions titled "ASTITVA - The Essence of Our Existence." These will present archaeological discoveries from Delhi dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE. Another attraction will be the "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll", which will display an illustrated scroll reflecting India's epic and artistic traditions.

What Will Be Discussed? Four thematic sessions will take place on November 21 and 22. They will bring together scholars, academics, experts, and cultural representatives from different countries. The discussions will focus on four broad areas, including music and cultural traditions, art and architecture, languages and literature, philosophy and spiritual traditions.

Significance Of Pak Ministers' Visit Pakistan Minister Malik's visit is significant as it comes at a time when relations between India and Pakistan remain strained due to political differences and security-related concerns. As both countries are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), grouping provides a common platform for regional cooperation and multilateral dialogue. Also, India and Pakistan share deep historical, linguistic and cultural roots that go back centuries and the forum provides an opportunity to highlight these.