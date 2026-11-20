Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session and amid mounting speculation that the Centre may bring forward a fresh Delimitation Bill, the Congress on Friday reiterated the INDIA bloc's four-point formula for redrawing constituencies. Speaking to news agency PTI, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the opposition alliance seeks a 25-year freeze on the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise seat allocations, along with immediate implementation of the women's reservation within the existing framework.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: Supriya Sule Puts Ball In Govt's Court With Conditional Support, Says Women's Quota Must Be Implemented INDIA Bloc's Four-Point Formula On Delimitation According to Ramesh, all parties of the INDIA bloc remain united on four core demands regarding the delimitation exercise: Retaining Current Strength: The existing Lok Sabha strength of 543 seats should remain unchanged.

The existing Lok Sabha strength of 543 seats should remain unchanged. Preserving State-Wise Allocation: The current state-wise distribution of seats in the Lower House must be maintained at present levels.

The current state-wise distribution of seats in the Lower House must be maintained at present levels. Immediate Women's Reservation: One-third (182 seats) of the existing Lok Sabha seats should be reserved for women immediately.

One-third (182 seats) of the existing Lok Sabha seats should be reserved for women immediately. 25-Year Freeze: The above arrangement should be frozen for the next 25 years. Ramesh emphasised that the opposition alliance is fully aligned on the four aforesaid points. He noted that allies such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) share the exact same stance. He also pointed out that the DMK is a party to a resolution opposing any reduction or disadvantageous alteration in Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha representation.

Opposition Seeks All-Party Dialogue, Questions Lack Of Consultation Clarifying that the Congress is not opposed to the concept of delimitation in principle, Ramesh stated that the party wants the issue resolved through dialogue and deliberations with all political parties to ensure that no state is placed at a disadvantage.

Criticising the government for not initiating consultations with the opposition, the Congress leader claimed that, according to his information, the Centre has not even shared a concrete proposal with allies within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Concerns Over Southern States Highlighting the constitutional framework, Ramesh noted that under Article 82 of the Constitution, delimitation would be held once the results of the first Census conducted after 2026 are published. With Census results expected early next year, he stated that a purely population-based redrawing of constituencies would unfairly penalise states, particularly in southern India, that have successfully controlled population growth, asserting that such an exercise would not be feasible without consensus.

ALSO READ: Centre Plans Special Parliament Session To Pass Women's Quota, Delimitation Bills; How Numbers Stack Up | Explained Speculation Over Special Sitting This comes against the backdrop of the government's Constitution amendment bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to bring delimitation, along with reserving 33 per cent seats for women, which failed to pass in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, Parliament's Monsoon Session has remained unprorogued since both Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008. Keeping the session open allows the government to hold an extended or special sitting at a minimum notice of two days, whereas convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice.

This, alongside uncertainty over the Winter Session, which has previously been skipped on four occasions in 1975, 1979, 1984, and 2020, has fuelled speculation that the Centre could reconvene Parliament at short notice to push a proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill and involving delimitation. (With Inputs From PTI)