At least 15 people have died and around 150 patients are undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal following a suspected methanol poisoning incident linked to the consumption of locally made alcoholic liquor in Chakpi Karong, Manipur's Chandel district.

The affected people are primarily residents of Chakpi Karong and neighbouring areas. Several patients have reported symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, while more people are reportedly being brought to hospitals for treatment. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospital and met patients and medical teams to assess the situation. He directed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care and all necessary assistance to those undergoing treatment. #WATCH | Imphal, Manipur: Several people died in Chandel district, allegedly due to the consumption of adulterated liquor; several others are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the hospital to take stock of the situation and spoke with the patients. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026 The Chief Minister has also ordered an inquiry into the deaths and assured that those found responsible for the incident would be punished. He wished the patients a speedy recovery and expressed condolences to the families of those who died. ALSO READ: Manipur: Army Captain Dies, Three Bihar Regiment Personnel Injured As Military Vehicle Falls Into Itam River

Meanwhile, a medical team led by a specialist in General Medicine, along with essential medicines, has been dispatched to Chandel district to strengthen treatment facilities and the response on the ground. The patients are undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under the close supervision of doctors.

What Hospital Authorities Said Dr Chetan Hundongbam, Joint Managing Director of Shija Hospital, told ANI that the hospital had received 140 patients from the affected areas, including one who was brought dead. Three patients were in critical condition and undergoing haemodialysis.

"Today we received news prior to the incoming patients that some poisoning had occurred in Chandel district, and on arrival of the patients, we found out that it was methanol poisoning, mainly from the Chakpi Karong area. Till now, we have received 140 patients, out of which one has expired, he was brought dead. Three are critical and undergoing hemodialysis, which is the cleansing of the kidneys," he said.

Hospitals Seek Additional Support As Patient Numbers Rise The influx of patients has overwhelmed the beds prepared at Shija Hospital. The management has sought assistance from the State Health Department, RIMS and GENIMS to manage the emergency and arrange treatment at other facilities.

Dr Hundongbam said the hospital would refer some patients to other centres while retaining those requiring life support and haemodialysis. "Right now, the beds which we have prepared are overwhelmed, and we have requested the State Health Department, RIMS, as well as GENIMS to help us in treating the patients. We will be referring patients to the other centres, and we will take the more critical patients who require any life support or hemodialysis treatment here. The honourable CM has come and assured all patients that whatever can be done from the state health department will be done," he added.

ALSO READ: Manipur Violence: 4 Nagas Including 2 Women Shot Dead As Suspected Militants Target Two Vehicles In Ukhrul Liquor Consumption Suspected To Have Triggered Outbreak Sumil Langhu from the Chandel District Headquarters said that the outbreak had come to light over the preceding two to three days. He said the affected people had reportedly consumed liquor but could not confirm its source.

Providing an update on the casualties, he said, "So far, 15 people have died as of this evening, as far as my knowledge is concerned. Right now at Shija, we have 150 patients who have come for tests, and many more patients are also at Babina undergoing the same treatment. This is a very unfortunate incident, but with the support that we received today from our honourable CM, we are very happy with the financial assistance that he has assured us."